Times-Online
Thunder earn 12-8 win over Milnor
The Valley City Thunder picked up a 12-8 win against Milnor at Hanna Field Thursday night in football action. After the defense forced a three-and-out on Milnor's opening drive, the offense didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Gavin Melken handed the ball off to halfback MiCaleb Elston who took it to the house, 66 yards, on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunder. The two point conversion was no good and the Thunder led 6-0 with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.
herosports.com
Hunter Luepke Has A Better Chance To Win The Walter Payton Award Than Even Some NDSU Fans Think
“Hunter Luepke is the best offensive player in the FCS, but he won’t win the Walter Payton Award because these are always stat-driven awards.”. That’s a statement I’ve heard or seen online this season from the fans and some media of North Dakota State. And they are partially correct.
Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line
A new regional transmission project is coming to North Dakota, as Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. and Otter Tail Power Co. joined forces last week on the announcement of the upcoming Jamestown-Ellendale 345 kV transmission line across ... Read More » The post Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
fargoinc.com
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
fargoinc.com
Who has spoken so far?
All of the StartupBREW Fargo Energized by Emerging Praire Speakers That Have Gone in 2022. StartupBREW, a weekly event held at Drekker Brewing Company on Wednesday mornings from 8:30-9:30 a.m., offers attendees the opportunity to hear from a wide range of inspiring community members while networking with fellow business professionals. Below you will find a snippet on each of the amazing StartupBREW speakers we’ve had the opportunity to listen to so far this year.
valleynewslive.com
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square. ”I’ve...
kfgo.com
18-year-old seriously injured in Sunday crash in south Fargo, charged with DUI
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on 32nd Street South in Fargo early Sunday shortly after 5 a.m. Miguel Rendon, 18, of Fargo was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. His car then struck a small tree, then drove into a yard where it crashed into a much larger tree.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
kfgo.com
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
newsdakota.com
Mobile Food Pantries Return Locally, Volunteers Needed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry will be making its return to Jamestown and Valley City on Monday, Oct. 10. The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need. “Items are distributed...
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees. The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
Cardinal IG, a glass manufacturer, earned recognition for their initiative-taking safety and health programs leading to designation as Star Level VPP sites. The Fargo company – employing about 354 workers – is a division of Cardinal Glass Industries in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. OSHA initially approved the facility as...
hhshawksquawk.org
The “Sleeping City” is Waking Up
The town of Horace has flourished over the past decade, and there are no signs of slowing down. The town mayor Korey Peterson gives us insight on what to expect in the future during an interview with Nadir Mohammad. The mayor and city council have been working tirelessly recruiting businesses and overseeing new developments. Close to 300 new homes were built this year, and he is confident that around the same will be constructed next year. Demand for businesses continues to grow with all the new people coming into the city. Recently, we have gained The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, The Grove Coffee and Wine, Tundra Nutrition, Readitech, and many more.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
valleynewslive.com
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Officers Union issues Mayor, City Council endorsements
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Police Officers union, representing all rank-and-file Moorhead Police Officers, has announced its endorsements for the upcoming city-wide election. "All candidates were invited to meet with our membership and answer questions of concern for our members," said the union in a statement released to WDAY Radio....
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
