AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
I will hold administration accountable: Moorhead School Board Candidate Kris Thompson says district math and reading scores need to see improvements
(Moorhead, MN) -- A former member of the Moorhead School Board is looking to rejoin it, and is seeking your vote in the upcoming 2022 General Election. Kris Thompson served on the Moorhead School Board between 1998 and 2013, and left the position to do a separate job within the district. She is now seeking to become a member of the Moorhead School Board. Thompson spoke on the increased importance of improving scores that are currently not up to her expectations.
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead school leaders discuss policy changes surrounding school lunch
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Parents in Moorhead are speaking out against proposed changes to school lunches. A proposed policy change would allow school meal debt to be sent to collections in Moorhead Schools. Other changes center around what to do if a student doesn’t have enough funds in their account.
newsdakota.com
Mobile Food Pantries Return Locally, Volunteers Needed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Great Plains Mobile Food Pantry will be making its return to Jamestown and Valley City on Monday, Oct. 10. The Mobile Food Pantry provides fresh vegetables, fruits, shelf-stable items, meat, bakery items, boxed goods and much more to communities in need. “Items are distributed...
valleynewslive.com
Veterans prepare for next Honor Flight trip
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 90 veterans from the Red River Valley met Sunday afternoon to learn about their upcoming trip to Washington DC. The latest Honor Flight takes off next Sunday for a whirlwind 3-day tour of the memorials and monuments. Most of the veterans on...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Fargo Glass Company Earns ‘Star’ Level Designation
Cardinal IG, a glass manufacturer, earned recognition for their initiative-taking safety and health programs leading to designation as Star Level VPP sites. The Fargo company – employing about 354 workers – is a division of Cardinal Glass Industries in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. OSHA initially approved the facility as...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo candidate for state representative wants to end using property taxes to fund public schools
(Fargo ND) -- A republican candidate for state representative in District 11 says property taxes should not be used to fund education. "So I believe that to follow our constitutional mandate, which is the contract between the people of the state and the state government, we need to use that state funding to fund schools instead of property taxes," said Carter Eisinger.
Times-Online
Thunder earn 12-8 win over Milnor
The Valley City Thunder picked up a 12-8 win against Milnor at Hanna Field Thursday night in football action. After the defense forced a three-and-out on Milnor's opening drive, the offense didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard. Quarterback Gavin Melken handed the ball off to halfback MiCaleb Elston who took it to the house, 66 yards, on the first play from scrimmage for the Thunder. The two point conversion was no good and the Thunder led 6-0 with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.
Volante
Football Falls to No. 1 to NDSU
The Coyotes lost to the reigning FCS Champions No. 1 North Dakota State (NDSU) on Sept. 24. South Dakota entered the contest with a 1-2 record after defeating the Cal Poly Mustangs last week. North Dakota State entered the Dakota Dome with a 2-1 record coming off a loss to the Arizona Wildcats last week.
WGMD Radio
North Dakota high school holds moment of silence for slain Cayler Ellingson during homecoming football game
CARRINGTON, N.D. — During its homecoming game, the North Dakota high school where Cayler Ellingson recently graduated held a moment of silence in remembrance of the 18-year-old who was killed on Sunday after a political argument. The moment of silence was held during Carrington High School’s homecoming football game...
fargoinc.com
Boating & Motor Sports: Nate Harms, Jill Arneson & Cale Arneson, U Motors
After working at U Motors for several years, Cale Arneson purchased the family business in 2011. Throughout the years, Arneson and his wife Jill have expanded their powersports and marine product lines, built a second dealership on Pelican Lake and purchased a third in Detroit Lakes. Between the three U Motors locations, they now offer Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Ski-Doo, SSR and Kawasaki for on and offroad powersports. Their marine product lines include Sea-Doo, Yamaha Waverunners, Nautique, Supra, Supreme, Avalon Pontoons and recently acquired Centurion Boats.
Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line
A new regional transmission project is coming to North Dakota, as Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. and Otter Tail Power Co. joined forces last week on the announcement of the upcoming Jamestown-Ellendale 345 kV transmission line across ... Read More » The post Montana-Dakota Utilities, Otter Tail Power to jointly develop 95-mile North Dakota transmission line appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
valleynewslive.com
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square. ”I’ve...
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
Little evidence of political argument before teen’s death
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — There is little indication that an 18-year-old who died after being struck by an SUV in North Dakota was a political extremist as the driver claimed. Investigators say none of the witnesses they have interviewed support the idea that there was a political argument before authorities say Shannon Brandt struck Cayler […]
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
kfgo.com
Fargo chief says raid will have ‘significant’ impact on crime and safety
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski is hinting that last week’s raid on a home in the city’s Hawthorne Neighborhood is part of a significant investigation. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It was described as a “planned, proactive operation.” Zibolski, while discussing public safety downtown on KFGO Afternoon’s Live with Tyler Axness, said he cannot release much information at this point.
valleynewslive.com
Family still reeling after total loss in S. Fargo apartment fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo family is still in disbelief tonight after they say they lost everything in a devastating fire over the weekend. Fire crews battled the blaze for hours at the West Winds complex in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Sunday afternoon. 24 units were impacted and have displaced dozens of residents from the building.
