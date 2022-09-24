Actually a third thing happened; Inslee realized that if he is to have any hope of being reelected for an unprecedented fourth term, he needs to placate the masses who are fed up with his "Tax them to death" policy. He'll throw everyone a bone now, get reelected by the liberal sheep of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties who are foolish enough to believe he's done them a favor, and once in office, enact some other tax that will more than take away whatever crumbs he previously brushed off the table.
It is just talk to help get dem/socialist reelected. After the elections, king inslee will say that the economy isn't bringing in enough money and will call for new taxes. If he was serious about helping the people, he would lower the gas taxes now.
A majority of these tax breaks are for state unions which, of course, donate heavily to him and the socialist. Just like Biden trying to buy votes with his college debt cancellation edict Enslee is doing the same.
Related
Ahead of midterms, WA voters say abortion, economy are key issues
New Poll Shows Races for U.S. Senate, Secretary of State are Narrowing in Washington State
Crapo and Risch Introduce Bill to Block Ban on Lead Ammunition
Commentary: California’s power problems should serve as warning for Washington
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
WA state forces Tri-Cities health board to make a major change
Could Topping Off Your Gas Tank Be Illegal in Washington State?
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho Supreme Court pushes abortion lawsuit hearing back one week
Washington expected revenue up $43M over two years, but forecast for next budget down
Inslee’s nightmare before Christmas | Shiers
Is Jaywalking Legal in Washington State? The Answer May Surprise You!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Washington gas prices climb almost 30 cents in a week
The Most Common Last Names in Washington – Is One Yours?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington gas prices are rising again: Here’s why
Inslee Visits Nordic Countries to Talk Energy and Climate Change
Nineteen Geographic Locations renamed in Washington State
Asotin County Awarded $683,100 in Grants for Restoration Projects to Improve Salmon Recovery
Big Country News
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 57