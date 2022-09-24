Read full article on original website
swark.today
State Senator Larry Teague touts Medicaid expansion for Arkansans with disabilities
LITTLE ROCK – Over the next three years about 3,200 Arkansans with disabilities will be able to get Medicaid services at home or in their community, rather than in an institution. The Legislative Council approved the expansion of eligibility, submitted by the state Division of Developmental Disabilities Services. The...
Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans
State Medicaid officials made a subtle change this month to reduce the number of low-income Arkansans who receive financial assistance to purchase private health insurance. Previously, those eligible for the state’s expanded Medicaid program who didn’t choose a commercial health plan would be automatically enrolled in one. But with the Sept. 1 policy change, the […] The post Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor candidate Chris Jones gets $100K donation from Gavin Newsom
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The race for Arkansas governor is heating up after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $100,000 donation Tuesday to Democratic candidate Chris Jones. Newsom tweeted that he was "pledging" the donation to "surge past" Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders' fundraising efforts. Jones said in a...
menastar.com
See the former jobs of the governor of Arkansas
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Arkansas using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
talkbusiness.net
Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?
Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
hopeprescott.com
Suicide a major problem in state
LITTLE ROCK – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, suicide is the leading cause of violent death in Arkansas. In 2020, 583 Arkansans died by suicide. That same year, close to 46,000 individuals died by suicide nationwide. That is one death every 11 minutes. The number of people...
hopeprescott.com
NSD report to public
*18 certified staff members 13 have ten or more years of experience 10 hold Master Degrees. *Nevada Elementary is not offering a virtual option this school year. *Intensive reading interventions for students in K-2 during WIN Time (What I Need) *Strengthen existing curriculum by focusing on essential skills. *Increase percentage...
SWEPCO to increase rates for Arkansas customers
SWEPCO announced on September 27 that it will implement an interim fuel adjustment for Arkansas customers that will raise its rates from $0.037 to $0.064.
Arkansas correction facilities releasing inmates early due to overcrowding
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections is facing overcrowding at facilities across the state. That’s why it is planning to release almost 400 potential parolees throughout the rest of this year. The ADC says the board of corrections approved a list of 369 inmates...
KATV
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
KHBS
Free flu vaccines available across Arkansas
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ahead of the 2022-23 flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health is hoping you will get your flu vaccine. Every county in the state is having a community flu vaccine clinic beginning Monday, Sept. 26. To find the information about your county, you can click here.
KARK
Capitol View: recreational marijuana makes its way onto the ballots in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansans will now have the chance to vote on whether or not they support recreational marijuana in November. In the most recent Talk Business & Politics Hendrix College Poll 58.5 percent of Arkansans were for it with 29 percent against and 12.5 percent undecided. Joining...
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
aarp.org
Connecting Rural Arkansas via High-Speed Internet
A look at how community, business, and government leaders brought internet service to unserved businesses and homes in a south Arkansas community.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
KHBS
Attorneys for Arkansas man charged in Capitol attack file several motions
WASHINGTON — The attorneys for an Arkansas man charged in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol attack have filed several motions in the case. Richard Barnett’s attorneys filed for a motion asking for the courts to dismiss the case, saying the jury pool is tainted. If the...
KHBS
Chris Jones talks about the issues facing Arkansas on 40/29 News On The Record
ROGERS, Ark. — Chris Jones is running for governor of Arkansas. He talked about his positions on the issues with 40/29's Allison Wise on 40/29 News On The Record.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say. Jones, a Democrat, is running against Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders...
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission seeking help in bear study
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking for partners in groundbreaking research.
Families of murder victims come together on the steps of Arkansas State Capitol
Family members who lost a loved one to violence gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
