Arkansas State

Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans

State Medicaid officials made a subtle change this month to reduce the number of low-income Arkansans who receive financial assistance to purchase private health insurance. Previously, those eligible for the state’s expanded Medicaid program who didn’t choose a commercial health plan would be automatically enrolled in one. But with the Sept. 1 policy change, the […] The post Arkansas will no longer auto-assign new Medicaid expansion enrollees to private plans appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
talkbusiness.net

Sides disagree on Issue 2: Needed reform, or attack on democracy?

Groups are forming on both sides of Issue 2, a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to amend the Arkansas Constitution and for voters to pass an initiated act. The proposed amendment would increase the majority needed to pass amendments from the current simple majority to 60%. The...
hopeprescott.com

Suicide a major problem in state

LITTLE ROCK – According to the Arkansas Department of Health, suicide is the leading cause of violent death in Arkansas. In 2020, 583 Arkansans died by suicide. That same year, close to 46,000 individuals died by suicide nationwide. That is one death every 11 minutes. The number of people...
hopeprescott.com

NSD report to public

*18 certified staff members 13 have ten or more years of experience 10 hold Master Degrees. *Nevada Elementary is not offering a virtual option this school year. *Intensive reading interventions for students in K-2 during WIN Time (What I Need) *Strengthen existing curriculum by focusing on essential skills. *Increase percentage...
KHBS

Free flu vaccines available across Arkansas

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Ahead of the 2022-23 flu season, the Arkansas Department of Health is hoping you will get your flu vaccine. Every county in the state is having a community flu vaccine clinic beginning Monday, Sept. 26. To find the information about your county, you can click here.
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
