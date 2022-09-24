Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
What Is Known So Far About the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Leaks
LONDON (Reuters) - Unexplained gas leaks detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines from Russia to Germany have prompted investigations by European countries into the cause, including possible sabotage. Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the...
US News and World Report
Haiti Looting Caused Loss of Some $6 Million in Relief Supplies, WFP Says
(Reuters) - Looting in Haiti this month led to the loss of at least $6 million of relief assistance including 2,000 tonnes of food, a World Food Programme official said on Monday, as the Caribbean nation struggles with civil unrest and chronic gang violence. Protests flared across Haiti following Prime...
Chinese Countermeasure Barge Covered In Radar Reflectors Emerges
Chinese InternetThe barge, which is festooned with radar reflectors, antennas, defensive launchers, and other gear, first appeared in model form a year ago.
US News and World Report
Another Mine Dam Wall Collapses in South Africa
(Reuters) - A mine dam wall has collapsed at a diamond mine in South Africa's Free State province just weeks after a similar incident at the same site left one person dead and scores of injured, the provincial government said on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the diamond mining town...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Video Shows Boiling Seas Above Broken Nord Stream Pipelines
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's armed forces on Tuesday released video showing bubbles rushing to the surface of the Baltic Sea above the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, and said the largest gas leak had caused surface disturbance of well over 1 kilometre in diameter. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing...
US News and World Report
Eleven Soldiers Dead, 50 People Missing in Burkina Convoy Attack
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Eleven soldiers were found dead and about 50 civilians are missing after an attack by suspected Islamist militants on a supply convoy in Burkina Faso's north on Monday, the government spokesman said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Chris Reese)
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle. In poorer eastern Europe, people are stocking up on firewood, while in wealthier Germany, the wait for an energy-saving heat pump can take half a year. And businesses don’t know how much more they can cut back. “We can’t turn off the lights and make our guests sit in the...
nationalinterest.org
The Case for a South Korean Nuclear Bomb
Acquiring independent nuclear weapons is a choice of last resort, and it would not be a panacea for all the problems that South Korea faces in security, diplomacy, and unification. Nuclearization has long been a taboo inside the South Korean government. When analyzing arguments against South Korea’s development of independent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Border-Crossing Asylum-Seekers Hit Six-Year High in Canada
TORONTO (Reuters) - The number of asylum-seekers entering Canada between formal border crossings has surged to the highest point since the government started tracking them in 2017, as dropped pandemic restrictions enable more travel and conflict and catastrophe displace people in many parts of the world. In the first eight...
Comments / 0