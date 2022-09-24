Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Supervisors approve proclamation honoring Placer High's 125-year legacy
In honor of Placer High School’s 125-year anniversary, the Placer County Board of Supervisors approved a proclamation Tuesday honoring the school’s legacy. Placer High is the first and oldest high school in the county, having served students from Loomis to Lake Tahoe since 1897, according to the staff report.
rosevilletoday.com
Westbrook Elementary in Roseville construction progress photos
Scheduled to welcome students for 2023-2024 academic year. Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) broke ground at Westbrook Elementary this year and construction is progressing. The ceremony was held in March at 4510 Solaire Drive in Roseville. Attendees included members from the RCSD Board of Trustees, District leadership, development and construction teams and officials from the City of Roseville.
Pre-authorization hold keeps Elk Grove teen from buying school supplies
ELK GROVE - When an Elk Grove teen got stuck without his money after using his debit card at the gas pump, it was time to call Kurtis. Sharon, his mother, reached out to Call Kurtis, upset about what had happened. Her son took a simple trip to get gas and was left without his own money for days."He put in $40 worth of gas, which posted pretty much right away," she wrote. "He noticed there was an additional gas charge of $125, and this fee put his account into the negative." He's a college student, and those funds were...
Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said. Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law
By SOPHIE AUSTIN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school The post Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law appeared first on KESQ.
mendofever.com
Citizen Monitors Overseeing Log Removal Stop Activities in Jackson State Forest
The following is a press release issued by the Mama Tree Network:. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, forest protectors nonviolently stopped operations in the highly contested timber harvest plan (THP) known as Red Tail, in Jackson State Demonstration Forest (JDSF) 6 miles east of Ft. Bragg near the popular Camp One campground. Activists were present yesterday as Citizen Monitors, to ensure that only previously-downed logs are being removed via existing roads, and that no further logging or road building operations are attempted. This is pursuant to the CalFire-led walk in Red Tail in May 2022 to discuss the THP, where CalFire asked the Coalition to Save Jackson to put concerns in writing.
KCRA.com
El Dorado County community rallies around teen injured in ATV accident, fundraise for prosthetic
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — At the Placerville Moose Lodge Friday night, hundreds came together to support a local teen and her family after an ATV accident this summer led to her losing part of her left arm. “El Dorado County is amazing. The people here are so friendly...
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
spectrumnews1.com
Helping to keep one of the state's natural wonders alive and swimming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fishing for huge Salmon and Steelhead trout on the American River is serious business for anglers as Igor Malygin knows. “It gets very competitive,” he said. “I mean, people get in fights, you know. (At) Nimbus (dam), there was a stabbing.”. That’s because for...
crimevoice.com
Amador County Police Investigate Social Media Post Allegedly Threatening Violence
Originally Published By: Sutter Creek Police Department Facebook Page. “On the evening of September 13, 2022, Sutter Creek PD contacted an Amador High School student who reported coming into possession of a social media post that suggested an act of violence would occur in the near future. The threat did...
‘Other Places in the Country Didn’t Do This’: How One California Town Survived Covid Better Than the Rest
What would the pandemic have been like if testing had been more available? The college town of Davis, Calif., offers some clues.
sonomasun.com
Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series
Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
Mountain Democrat
Visit to Apple Hill turns sour
Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
US Forest Service seizes PG&E equipment as part of Mosquito Fire investigation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The federal government seized equipment belonging to PG&E as it continues to investigate the Mosquito Fire, a report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission shows. The United States Forest Service took control of the equipment on Saturday. According to the report, a transmission pole and the attached equipment were […]
KCRA.com
These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jan. 6 defendant from Sacramento area rejects plea deal from jail, will head to April trial
A Northern California man accused of assaulting officers with bear spray at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot in Washington, D.C., has rejected a plea deal from prosecutors and is headed to trial in April, meaning he will have spent nearly two years in custody when his trial on a 10-count indictment begins.
CBS News
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun
WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
A 27-Year-Old Woman Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Yuba County (Yuba County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Yuba County on Friday. The crash happened on New York Flat Road in the Forbestown area [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
CBS News
1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln
LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.
