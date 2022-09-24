ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

rosevilletoday.com

Westbrook Elementary in Roseville construction progress photos

Scheduled to welcome students for 2023-2024 academic year. Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) broke ground at Westbrook Elementary this year and construction is progressing. The ceremony was held in March at 4510 Solaire Drive in Roseville. Attendees included members from the RCSD Board of Trustees, District leadership, development and construction teams and officials from the City of Roseville.
CBS Sacramento

Pre-authorization hold keeps Elk Grove teen from buying school supplies

ELK GROVE - When an Elk Grove teen got stuck without his money after using his debit card at the gas pump, it was time to call Kurtis.  Sharon, his mother, reached out to Call Kurtis, upset about what had happened. Her son took a simple trip to get gas and was left without his own money for days."He put in $40 worth of gas, which posted pretty much right away," she wrote. "He noticed there was an additional gas charge of $125, and this fee put his account into the negative."  He's a college student, and those funds were...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Amador High School varsity football season over due to investigation

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the scope of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.  Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. […]
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
Auburn, CA
Foresthill, CA
California Education
KESQ News Channel 3

Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law

By SOPHIE AUSTIN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students going to school The post Governor Newsom rejects mandatory kindergarten law appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mendofever.com

Citizen Monitors Overseeing Log Removal Stop Activities in Jackson State Forest

The following is a press release issued by the Mama Tree Network:. On Wednesday morning, Sept. 21, 2022, forest protectors nonviolently stopped operations in the highly contested timber harvest plan (THP) known as Red Tail, in Jackson State Demonstration Forest (JDSF) 6 miles east of Ft. Bragg near the popular Camp One campground. Activists were present yesterday as Citizen Monitors, to ensure that only previously-downed logs are being removed via existing roads, and that no further logging or road building operations are attempted. This is pursuant to the CalFire-led walk in Red Tail in May 2022 to discuss the THP, where CalFire asked the Coalition to Save Jackson to put concerns in writing.
JACKSON, CA
Fox40

Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
David Underwood
sonomasun.com

Abduction Survivor Jaycee Dugard appears at Sonoma Speaker Series

Jaycee Dugard, an abduction survivor who endured 18 years of captivity in the Bay Area, will be the next featured speaker for the Sonoma Speaker Series on Monday, October 3. Dugard was just 11 years old when she was kidnapped in South Lake Tahoe while walking to her school bus-stop. For the next 18 years, she was held captive in a backyard shed by convicted sex offender, Phillip Garrido, and his wife, Nancy. During that time, she gave birth to two daughters, fathered by her captor.
SONOMA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Visit to Apple Hill turns sour

Reno, Nev., resident John Buzzell, 50, has been coming to the popular El Dorado County destination of Apple Hill since childhood but the memories he returned home with after a visit this past weekend weren’t so sweet. Saturday morning he woke up to find his and his wife Theresa...
FOX40

US Forest Service seizes PG&E equipment as part of Mosquito Fire investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The federal government seized equipment belonging to PG&E as it continues to investigate the Mosquito Fire, a report with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission shows. The United States Forest Service took control of the equipment on Saturday. According to the report, a transmission pole and the attached equipment were […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

These are lessons learned 50 years after air disaster at Farrell's Ice Cream Parlor in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For Joe Pick, Sept. 24 is more than just another fall day. It's a day of remembrance. "It was tragic, what happened that day," Pick said while taking a break from shoveling mulch next to the Sacramento police headquarters building on Sacramento's Freeport Boulevard. "We're honoring the people that we lost that day, the survivors that made it through it, and what we've accomplished in the last 50 years."
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS News

1 dead, juvenile hurt after train hits vehicle in Lincoln

LINCOLN - Police say one person has died after a crash involving a train and a vehicle in Lincoln late Monday afternoon. Lincoln police say that just before 5:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire departments were notified of a crash involving a train and a vehicle in the area of Lincoln Blvd. and Ferrari Ranch Rd.

