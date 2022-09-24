Read full article on original website
QP Extends Lead in Social Access Apps with Latest Release
Expanded functionality for Android makes it possible for creators to Connect, Inspire, Mentor, and Earn, anytime, anywhere. VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Sept. 27, 2022 - PRLog -- QP, Inc., publisher of the next-generation social access and secure communications app QP, today announced the release of the latest, and most advanced, version of its groundbreaking QP app. Among a range of other features, the new version extends to Android the ability to discover, follow, subscribe, and react to paid and unpaid channels, providing access to an as-yet untapped audience for QP Creators.
Nurturing the Brilliant Minds of Tomorrow: The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship
New York Medical Doctor Samuel Bride Gives Back to Students with Scholarship Funding. New York, NY, United States - September 28, 2022 /MarketersMEDIA/ — The Dr. Samuel Bride Scholarship for Future Medical Doctors is a scholarship program that was recently launched by the namesake figure that is geared toward students who are planning on becoming a doctor in their career’s future. The scholarship program is accepting applicants from students who are currently enrolled in universities in the United States and are studying a course in medicine or in other related fields to that. Students who are eying for the scholarship must be intending to take their studies even further by pursuing a doctorate to become a doctor in their careers. Eligible candidates that can apply for the scholarship are also high school students who are graduating and planning on entering university the following academic year with the same plans and intentions of pursuing a career in medicine and ultimately becoming a doctor in their professional careers in the future. The scholarship is to award the lucky student that will be chosen among all the applicant's prize money that will go towards funding their education throughout university. The money will go towards covering their tuition and academic fees and any additional payments they need to be paid for related to their education and studies.
LONBEST Group Was Established In 2005 And Listed On The NEEQ
LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and Quotations ) with stock code 832730 in 2015. The head office is located in Jinan, China. Group Introduction. LONBEST Group was established in 2005 and listed on the NEEQ ( National Equities Exchange and...
If You Give a Child a Book Campaign provides students with four free books
As part of the If You Give A Child A Book campaign, Scripps and KOAA 5 were able to hand out four free books to students at Queen Palmer Elementary.
