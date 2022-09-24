Read full article on original website
Curated by Duro Olowu, an Exhibition About the Artist Robert Earl Paige Sparks Joy
Duro Olowu, the print-mad fashion designer and curator, explores textiles as art (apart from garments or interiors) in a new exhibition that celebrates the work of Robert Earl Paige. Until now, the artist and activist has been something of an unsung hero, one who remains in constant pursuit of beauty. “Robert Earl Paige: Power to the People,” “gives flowers,” as it were, to the engaging and stylish artist who Olowu describes as being a work of art in himself.
Elizabeth Banks Says ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Was Not A Feminist Manifesto: “I Was Just Making An Action Movie
An interview with Elizabeth Banks in the New York Times tied to the release of her new film Call Jane turned for a time into an exploration of an older film Banks directed, Charlie’s Angels. Banks called it “a long conversation that I don’t know that I want to get into.” Pressed by interviewer David Marchese, Banks offered that she is proud of the movie and the actors in it. She then pushed back on what she sees as a narrative that has developed about the film. “There was a story around Charlie’s Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I...
Behind the Look: The Story Behind the Custom Chet Lo Looks from Doja Cat and Sza’s Viral Music Video
When Doja Cat and Sza’s intergalactic, pink-tinged, music video for “Kiss Me More” premiered back in April, it immediately went viral, no doubt thanks in part to its wardrobe of sweetly futuristic looks. The designer behind these viral custom outfits is a newcomer on the London fashion...
Tom Ford Interviews Rita Wilson About Her New Album, Now and Forever: Duets
Designer Tom Ford and actor-singer Rita Wilson have been friends since they met at a charity benefit 25 years ago—not mere acquaintances, but people who vacation together (the highest tier of friendship, according to Ford). Ahead of the release of Wilson’s new album Now and Forever: Duets, which is out today, Ford interviewed Wilson about her process and what excites her about her latest record. Now and Forever: Duets is a collection of ’70s covers sung by Wilson and a medley of acclaimed artists. She sings Paul Simon’s “Slip Slidin’ Away” with Willie Nelson, and Fleetwood Mac’s “Songbird” with Josh Groban, among other numbers. Below, Ford and Wilson’s intimate conversation.
I Want What They Have, Friendship Edition: Julia Roberts and George Clooney
Love is a many-splendored thing, especially when you’re gawking at it from the outside. In this column, we’ll be examining the celebrity couples—or, occasionally, good friends—that give us hope for our own romantic futures, and trying to learn what we can from their well-documented bonds. Allow...
From the Whimsical to the Truly Decadent, 22 of the Best Afternoon Teas in London
More than 150 years after the seventh Duchess of Bedford began serving a meal between lunch and dinner, the best afternoon tea in London is still difficult to narrow down. Naturally, there’s no shortage of traditional options, which take their cue from her preferred menu: scones with lashings of jam and cream; cucumber finger sandwiches; trays of pastries and cakes; and pot after pot of Darjeeling and Earl Grey. Tempted? Dress for the occasion and head to The Ritz to dine in the lavish original ballroom or savor treats in the spectacular Thames Foyer of The Savoy.
The American Gothic Fantasies of Ana Lily Amirpour
Filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour belongs to a group of renegade directors that explores the contemporary American Gothic through a reimagining of genre film. Much like the works of Larry Clark, Roberta Findlay, Harmony Korine, and Cameron Jamie—with whom she shares a rebellious sensibility—Amirpour’s films express a fascination with the experiences of the outsider, whether a drifter, vampire, or cannibal. Her sleeper debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014), cleverly touted as an “Iranian vampire spaghetti western,” and The Bad Batch (2017) trade on tandem visions of an antihero who is forced by some trauma or curse to wander a menacing landscape in search of an elusive freedom. Amirpour’s settings, which are often as significant as the characters themselves, hover somewhere between a storybook Neverland and psychedelic worldscape.
Author Hilary Mantel Has Died at 70
Hilary Mantel, the two-time Booker Prize–winning author known for her trilogy of novels based on the life of Thomas Cromwell, has died from a stroke, said her literary agent, Bill Hamilton. Mantel was working on a new novel at the time of her death. “It’s just an enormous loss to literature, Hamilton said in a statement.
