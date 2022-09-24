Filmmaker Ana Lily Amirpour belongs to a group of renegade directors that explores the contemporary American Gothic through a reimagining of genre film. Much like the works of Larry Clark, Roberta Findlay, Harmony Korine, and Cameron Jamie—with whom she shares a rebellious sensibility—Amirpour’s films express a fascination with the experiences of the outsider, whether a drifter, vampire, or cannibal. Her sleeper debut, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night (2014), cleverly touted as an “Iranian vampire spaghetti western,” and The Bad Batch (2017) trade on tandem visions of an antihero who is forced by some trauma or curse to wander a menacing landscape in search of an elusive freedom. Amirpour’s settings, which are often as significant as the characters themselves, hover somewhere between a storybook Neverland and psychedelic worldscape.

