Gamethread: White Sox at Twins

After a winless (0-6) home stand, the White Sox (76-77) are in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins (74-79). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn enters tonight’s game with a 4.02 ERA, a 3.51 xERA, and a 3.73 FIP in 109 2⁄3 innings, rendering him a 1.8-fWAR pitcher. Lynn’s most recent start was against the red-hot Guardians (86-67). In that game, Lynn lasted six innings and allowed three earned runs, but he also allowed three unearned runs, and the White Sox lost, 8-2. The Guardians have since clinched the AL Central, leaving this game’s competitors completely in the dust.
Colás piles up four more hits in Charlotte loss

Sure, Oscar Colás got another four hits tonight, pushing his Charlotte average to .407 with an 1.152 OPS, but here are some other things about him:. He singled on the first pitch of the game, but then he was caught stealing second base. His fourth at-bat was a strikeout...
