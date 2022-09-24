After a winless (0-6) home stand, the White Sox (76-77) are in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins (74-79). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders. Lynn enters tonight’s game with a 4.02 ERA, a 3.51 xERA, and a 3.73 FIP in 109 2⁄3 innings, rendering him a 1.8-fWAR pitcher. Lynn’s most recent start was against the red-hot Guardians (86-67). In that game, Lynn lasted six innings and allowed three earned runs, but he also allowed three unearned runs, and the White Sox lost, 8-2. The Guardians have since clinched the AL Central, leaving this game’s competitors completely in the dust.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO