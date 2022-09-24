Read full article on original website
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
You Need to Take the Family to All of These Colorado Pumpkin Patches
Check off a few fall bucket list items by celebrating the season at one of Colorado's many amazing pumpkin patches. There are tons of farms across Colorado that offer a variety of pickings, but today we are placing our focus on the ones that offer the best fall festivities, and of course, pumpkins!
Rumor Has It The Ice Cream Machine Is Fixed At Estes Park McDonalds, Elk Celebrate
Elk rut season is in full swing here in Colorado and while typically that doesn't necessarily mean a gathering at a local McDonalds but over the weekend it did. If you're not familiar to what rut season is for elk, it's basically their mating season. It's a time when male elk are looking to mate with female elk which are also know as "cows". It is also a time when you are most likely to see elk roaming and gathering in large numbers, just not at a McDonalds.
94.3 The X
Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado
So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
Why are Northern Leopard Frogs a Species of Concern in Colorado?
Although they were once abundant in many different states, northern leopard frogs have been experiencing drastic declines in their population since the 1970s - all across the country, including throughout the Front Range. According to the US Forest Service, some of the factors that have led to the decrease of...
The Highest Cave In the U.S. Is In Colorado and It Might Be Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Haunted Places to Explore Around Grand Junction Colorado and the State
Fall is in the air and it's time to get ready for hayrides, pumpkin patches, and a few fun haunted houses. Colorado is home to all manner of hauntings with haunted roads, ghost towns, haunted old buildings, and a legend or two for each corner of the state. Scroll on...
Have An Idea? Colorado Holding Design Contest for 150th Anniversary Plates
Colorado doesn't look a day over 125, but we'll be celebrating the 150th anniversary of becoming a state in 2023. With that. we have the chance at designing the license plate. It was August 1, 1876, that Colorado got its slap on the bottom and was welcomed as the nation's 38th state. 150 years later, our cars could have your design on the license plates.
How Did Colorado Become So Expensive? California Transplants
When it comes to the high prices of Colorado's real estate over the past decade or so, who's to blame? Many people will be quick to jump on Texas transplants, but they are wrong. What about California? Well, those that have firmly held the belief that those from the Golden State could be partially to blame can have their "I TOLD YOU SO" moment.
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
7 Things to Know About Hiking Colorado’s Awesome Manitou Incline For the First Time
You've heard of the Manitou Incline; maybe you know of friend who knows somebody who has done it. I have done it, and I'm here to tell you seven things you'll want to know. I'm not a big 'hiker' kind of guy. I like easy to moderate hikes around the Fort Collins area; Coyote Ridge for example, or the Cathy Fromme Natural Area. I have been known, however, to take on a challenge or two in my days, like the Warrior Dash and the Horsetooth Half Marathon. Hiking the Manitou Incline is completely different.
Kilts On: A Scottish Craft Brewery Will be Opening in Colorado
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly feisty. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This just in. No matter where you...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
CO Craft Brewery is Opening a Second Location In the French Alps
One Colorado craft brewery is expanding. They're not just adding another taproom to serve up craft beer in another location, they are taking their love of craft beer and the brand international. Since 2016, Outer Range Brewing Company has been serving craft brews to patrons in the town of Frisco,...
Teacher Tuesday: Vote for Colorado’s September Teacher of the Month
Townsquare Media's Teacher Tuesday is saluting teaching excellence in Northern Colorado by honoring the outstanding educators in our community. We asked you to nominate local teachers going above and beyond this September. You delivered, and now — thanks to our friends at The Great Outdoors RV — it's time to vote for the Teacher of the Month.
