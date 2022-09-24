ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
After 21 years, Fairfax police put name to gunshot victim

It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head

A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say

Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say

WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously

This rental is located at 1401 N St. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 494ft2 – Studio with in Unit Washer and Dryer. Here at The Seville we have some of the largest floor plans and most unique apartments in the neighborhood! We’re conveniently located in the heart of Logan Circle in walking distance to local bars, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and public transportation. Not only will enjoy the best of what Logan Circle has to offer, you’ll also love where you live!
DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
