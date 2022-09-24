Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
Police: Woman stole over $750 worth of items from Kohl’s
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.
sungazette.news
After 21 years, Fairfax police put name to gunshot victim
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
FBI Seeking Info About “Red Hat Guy” Who is Wanted For Montgomery County Bank Robbery
The Baltimore office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has tweeted that it’s “seeking info about the “Red Hat Guy”, wanted for committing a bank robbery on September 16, 2022, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The suspect displayed a black handgun and is described as a White male, 50 to 60 years old, and 6’0″ to 6’2″ (tweet below)”
Morning Of Mayhem In Charles County Ends With Serial Robber In Custody, Sheriff Says
It took an army to track down a wanted man who allegedly robbed several businesses in Maryland. David Alston Gantt, 37, is facing multiple charges after being tracked down by officers and a K9 unit in Charles County following an alleged assault incident in his hometown of Waldorf, authorities announced.
Suspected Killer Arrested After Shooting Maryland Teen In The Head
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the murder of teen who was shot in the head in Baltimore last month, authorities say.. Chase Marco Wilson, 21, was taken into custody on Monday, Sept. 26, in the 200 block of Water Street after being accused of killing Julian Fruh the night of Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to Baltimore police.
Teens Being Charged As Adults For Midday Armed Oxon Hill Carjacking, Police Say
Three teens are facing charges for allegedly carjacking a pair at gunpoint in broad daylight in Prince George's County, officials announced. Prince George’s County Police patrol officers from the Oxon Hill Station arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Oxon Hill, and a 17-year-old from Washington, DC on Sunday, Sept. 25 following an investigation into a midday carjacking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arrests Made for Possession of Crack Cocaine; Stolen Auto
Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul announced arrests this week in connection with the possession of crack cocaine and a stolen auto, according to emailed community advisories. 59-year-old Hugh M. Dennis, Jr. of Washington, D.C., was charged with possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) Crack Cocaine with the intent to...
WRIC TV
Prince William Police looking for domestic assault suspect
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say assaulted a woman in an apartment and tried to prevent her from leaving. According to police, officers responded to a house on the 5700 block of Rockcliff Lane...
Man found shot in car hospitalized, police say
WASHINGTON — A man is being treated with serious injuries after being found with gunshot wounds inside a car in Southwest D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officers were called to an intersection in the 900 block of Frontage Road, SW D.C., for a report of a...
Police investigating shooting at Woodbridge apartment complex that left one injured
Police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday that left one person injured.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
fox5dc.com
Police ID man killed in shooting, crash near I-295 in northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man whose death they say is being investigated as a homicide following a shooting and car crash that happened last week in northeast D.C. Police say 45-year-old Harold Blair, III was found dead in an overturned vehicle in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Avenue...
3 teens arrested with armed carjacking in Prince George's County
OXON HILL, Md. — One 16 and two 17-year-olds have been arrested and charged in an armed carjacking that happened Sunday evening in Oxon Hill, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police. Authorities said two boys from Maryland and one from Washington, D.C. were apprehended with the help of...
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen because I’m curious if there really is an in unit washer/dryer and the balcony, obviously
This rental is located at 1401 N St. NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,250 / 494ft2 – Studio with in Unit Washer and Dryer. Here at The Seville we have some of the largest floor plans and most unique apartments in the neighborhood! We’re conveniently located in the heart of Logan Circle in walking distance to local bars, restaurants, shops, grocery stores, and public transportation. Not only will enjoy the best of what Logan Circle has to offer, you’ll also love where you live!
DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
Armed Robber On The Loose After 'Rushing,' Pistol-Whipping Hotel Guests In Linthicum: Police
An armed robber is at large after pistol-whipping hotel guests staying at a Maryland Comfort Inn, officials said. In Anne Arundel County, officers responded to a reported robbery at the Comfort Inn on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum, where two guests were “rushed” as they left their room, according to police.
Comments / 0