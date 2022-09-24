Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
After 21 years, Fairfax police put name to gunshot victim
It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
Police: Man stole Mercedes from dealership at gunpoint
An employee of the dealership told police a man came into the dealership and asked to see a 2016 Mercedes C-Class. While the man was in the car, he took out a firearm and stole it, police said.
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
WJLA
Caught on Cam: Pastor under fire for hate speech at Chevy Chase nail salon
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — Relaxation was hard to find inside the Gloss Time Salon in Chevy Chase, Maryland on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18. Salon owner John Tran explained client Arlene Hudson arrived for a 3 p.m. manicure with her adult daughter. The salon did not have her in the computer appointment system and did not have the staff to fit the mother and daughter in, prompting a fiery exchange that was caught on camera.
Inside Nova
Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves
Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
NBC Washington
Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified
A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
Man injured in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
Man breaks into Virginia pizza restaurant by removing window AC unit, suspect arrested
Police said their investigation revealed that the suspect removed an air conditioning unit from one of the windows at the pizza restaurant in order to break in around 3 a.m.
WTOP
Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.
Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured
VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center
Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
Man arrested, charged in connection to bank robbery at Wells Fargo in Woodbridge
Police announced that they have arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery at a Wells Fargo in Woodbridge on Wednesday.
sungazette.news
Vienna to again participate in drug-takeback effort
In conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local law-enforcement agencies, the Vienna Police Department again will participate in a one-day initiative to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from area homes. On Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Vienna police will provide a collection...
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
Route 7 near Bailey's Crossroads reopens after cars hit by bullets
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. — A portion of Route 7 was closed in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia Friday afternoon and police asked people to shelter in place while they investigate several cars hit by gunfire. Around 11:15 a.m., Fairfax County Police officers were sent to the Crossroads Place Shopping Center for...
arlnow.com
UPDATED: Two Arlington schools secured amid shots fired investigation in Fairfax County
(Updated at 8:55 p.m.) Wakefield High School and Claremont Elementary School were secured today in response to reports of gunfire in nearby Bailey’s Crossroads. The secure-the-building status has since been lifted, an Arlington Public Schools spokesman told ARLnow shortly after 1 p.m. Police initially believed that someone armed with...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Manassas
It wad determined that the driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was heading south on Sudley Road when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. After the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius that was heading south on Sudley Road.
