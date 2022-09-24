ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

sungazette.news

After 21 years, Fairfax police put name to gunshot victim

It’s been 21 years since Fairfax County police officers found the remains of a woman near a drainage ditch in Tysons. Now, Fairfax County cold-case detectives have identified the remains as those of Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as “Choubi,” county police announced Sept. 26. Cold-case detectives...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Caught on Cam: Pastor under fire for hate speech at Chevy Chase nail salon

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — Relaxation was hard to find inside the Gloss Time Salon in Chevy Chase, Maryland on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18. Salon owner John Tran explained client Arlene Hudson arrived for a 3 p.m. manicure with her adult daughter. The salon did not have her in the computer appointment system and did not have the staff to fit the mother and daughter in, prompting a fiery exchange that was caught on camera.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
Inside Nova

Fairfax police searching for high-end jewelry thieves

Fairfax County police are asking the public's help identifying smash-and-grab thieves that hit three jewelry stores this month. The first happened Sept. 8 at 2:45 p.m., when three men entered Prince Jewelers in Tyson’s Corner Center. In front of customers and employees, they destroyed display cases and stole high-end watches and jewelry, Fairfax police said in a news release.
NBC Washington

Body of Virginia 17-Year-Old Who Went Missing in 1975 Identified

A family finally has some answers about what happened to a 17-year-old girl who went missing from Northern Virginia nearly 50 years ago. Patricia Agnes Gildawie, also known as Choubi, was last seen on Feb. 8, 1975. Human remains found in McLean in 2001 have now been identified as hers, Fairfax County police said Monday.
MCLEAN, VA
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Man convicted in string of armed robberies across Fairfax Co.

Sentencing is set this January for an Alexandria, Virginia, man convicted in a string of armed robberies that occurred over a five week period last year. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said 28-year-old Rashawn Perkins could get between 28 years and life in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 12, 2023.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Woman hit by driver in Vienna shopping center badly injured

VIENNA, Va. — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by the driver of a car in a shopping center parking lot Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department said in a tweet that the crash occurred at Pike 7 Plaza on Leesburg Pike in Vienna around 2:36 p.m. The woman hit by the car was taken to a local hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Shelter in place lifted after shooting at shopping center

Editor’s Note — The Fairfax County Police Department initially said it believed someone used a high-powered rifle to fire the shots. By 5:10 p.m., the department said investigators thought the shots came from a pistol, not a rifle. That update is reflected here. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

Vienna to again participate in drug-takeback effort

In conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and state and local law-enforcement agencies, the Vienna Police Department again will participate in a one-day initiative to remove potentially dangerous controlled substances from area homes. On Oct. 29 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Vienna police will provide a collection...
VIENNA, VA
Source of the Spring

Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
SILVER SPRING, MD

