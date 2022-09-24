CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — Relaxation was hard to find inside the Gloss Time Salon in Chevy Chase, Maryland on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18. Salon owner John Tran explained client Arlene Hudson arrived for a 3 p.m. manicure with her adult daughter. The salon did not have her in the computer appointment system and did not have the staff to fit the mother and daughter in, prompting a fiery exchange that was caught on camera.

CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO