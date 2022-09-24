Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Relocation efforts for Afghan nationals, housed at the National Conference Center in Leesburg, Va., as part of Operation Allies Welcome, have wrapped up. All Afghans have moved out of the safe haven to join communities across the United States, the Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday. Moving forward, the department said future Afghan nationals will travel directly to their new communities, instead of stopping at the facility.

