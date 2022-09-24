Arapahoe County investigators are taking a closer look at a pipe bomb found behind the Safeway near Broadway and Mineral Tuesday. The bomb was spotted near a dumpster outside the Southwest corner of the building by a contract worker for Safeway around 12:30 p.m.Police in Littleton sent out a heads up about a heavy law enforcement presence near the intersection of East Mineral Avenue and South Broadway on Tuesday afternoon. They said a contractor working at Safeway found a device that looked like a pipe bomb and reported it to police. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office bomb squad determined it...

LITTLETON, CO ・ 42 MINUTES AGO