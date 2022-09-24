ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
1520 The Ticket

Bakery Just 45 Minutes From Rochester Just Named The Best!

What traditions did you have as a kid growing up? One of mine is a bit goofy but absolutely delicious. We had a bunch of garage sales growing up and our tradition was to get a box of Casey's donuts the morning of the sale. We didn't sell them. We ate them...and they were amazing. Casey's donuts did not win the latest award granted in Minnesota but another amazing bakery just 45 minutes from Rochester won big!
RED WING, MN
1520 The Ticket

Amazing Oktoberfest Event in Rochester Back for 2nd Year

If you are looking for some fun on Saturday, October 1st, a few Rochester, Minnesota businesses are opening up their parking lots and businesses for a huge Oktoberfest event...and everyone is invited!. 2nd Annual Oktoberfest is Happening in NE Rochester, Minnesota. I know you've heard of Oktoberfest. I mean, we...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
1520 The Ticket

10 Teachers You Said You Love In Rochester

Growing up, we encounter a lot of adults. The people that inspire us are never forgotten. In the family and out of the family, they hold an incredibly important place in our hearts. Teachers are often on that list. On Spotted In Rochester, I posted this... Over 500 comments later,...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester

After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles

Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Halloween Party#Spirit Halloween#Costume Party#American#Romper
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Church Victimized by Catalytic Converter Theft

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a catalytic converter theft that has victimized a downtown Rochester church. A police spokesman says the Christ United Methodist Church reported the car part was stolen off of a van sometime between September 18 and September 25. Church staff members found the part was missing after the van began making loud noises when it was started on Sunday.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
1520 The Ticket

Free Concert in Rochester By Grammy-Nominated, Newboys

The famous Franklin Graham will be making a stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd with a free and live concert by the Newsboys, a Grammy-nominated band. God Loves You Tour Making Last Stop in Rochester, Minnesota on October 2nd. A 1,000-mile tour that is starting in Allentown, Pennsylvania on...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Has Rochester Really Seen Snow… In September?!?

Our Minnesota weather rollercoaster is definitely on a downward swing this week with way cooler temperatures, but at least there isn't any snow in the forecast. Because, yes, it HAS snowed in Rochester in September. Being an amateur weather geek, I'm always fascinated by the weather that impacts our lives,...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Even Minnesota Could Be Affected by Hurricane Ian

It's not often that Minnesota is affected by tropical storms or hurricanes, but that could definitely be the case this weekend!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're subjected to a variety of weather situations, depending on the season, right? During the spring, summer, and fall, Mother Nature can whip up severe thunderstorms with high winds, tornadoes, hail, lightning, flash flooding, and more.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy