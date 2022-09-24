Read full article on original website
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Top Pakistan diplomat urges flood aid, patience with Taliban
Pakistan's foreign minister is recommending cooperation with the Taliban even though many U.S. officials say Afghanistan's ruling faction have proved unworthy of it
Italy will soon be led by the most far-right government it's had since Mussolini
Big changes in Italy. Italians have voted in what will be their first-far right government since World War II. Yeah. Yesterday's vote saw Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy emerge as the single largest party. Her coalition of right-wing parties will be able to form the next government. And Meloni is expected to become Italy's first female prime minister. The move comes as the European Union struggles to remain united as Russia's invasion of Ukraine fuels economic turmoil in the continent.
On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias
For the past six years, NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta has taken us all around the African continent. He's now moving on to report for NPR from Mexico. But before leaving his post in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder wrote a love letter to one of his favorite parts of the city - the roadside plant nurseries.
Putin's moves to escalate the war in Ukraine has sparked panic and protests in Russia
What should we make of Vladimir Putin's recent moves to escalate in Ukraine - from calling up additional troops, to doubling down on nuclear threats, to these so-called elections happening in four provinces in Ukraine? And what should we make of the fact that dissent against these policies may be growing inside Russia?
Results of sham annexation votes in 4 occupied regions of Ukraine may be known soon
The results of Russia's annexation vote in four occupied regions of Ukraine may soon be announced. The whole process has been labeled a sham by Kyiv and the West. There are reports of people being forced to vote at gunpoint. Now, this is not a new tactic for the Kremlin. It followed a similar plan when it annexed Crimea in 2014. We're joined now by Thomas de Waal. He's a Russian affairs expert and senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is in Vienna this morning. Thomas, this all appears to be the same playbook that Russia used in Crimea. Are there any significant differences that you see?
Most Japanese opposed the state funeral for ex-Prime Minister Abe, polls show
In Japan, a rare state funeral to mourn the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. MARTIN: Abe was assassinated while campaigning on July 8. Tokyo was under heavy security for the service today. There were all kinds of foreign dignitaries in attendance, including Vice President Kamala Harris. There were also protests because, as polls show, most Japanese oppose this state funeral. NPR's Anthony Kuhn joins us from Tokyo. Hi, Anthony.
Moscow contends with violence over its plan to enlist reservists to fight in Ukraine
A man walked into a Russian recruitment office and opened fire, injuring an officer. It happened yesterday in the Russian region of Siberia. The shooting was part of the growing resistance against Vladimir Putin's decision to mobilize some 300,000 reservists for the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine. And as the domestic backlash to this decision grows, Russia is also holding the final day of voting in this series of referendums in occupied portions of Ukraine.
Protesters in Mexico City demand to know what happened to 43 college students
UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTER #1: (Non-English language spoken). UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The parents of the missing Ayotzinapa students walk in the middle of Mexico City's main boulevard. They carry bouquets of flowers and pictures of their children. (SOUNDBITE OF PROTEST) UNIDENTIFIED PROTESTERS: (Non-English language spoken). PERALTA: This...
Morning news brief
Some Oath Keepers go on trial for seditious conspiracy. Moscow confronts protests over its call-up of military reservists. Iran's foreign minister responds to the suppression of peaceful protests.
Iran's foreign minister blames outside forces for the crackdown on protesters
As protests intensify in Iran over the arrest and death in custody of a 22-year-old woman, NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Iran's foreign minister about his government's response and the West's reaction.
Cuba in the dark after hurricane knocks out power grid
HAVANA — (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip as a major storm. Authorities were working overnight to gradually...
How the Kurdish people's situation factors into protests over woman's death in Iran
In Iran, nationwide protests challenging the country's leadership have entered their 11th day, and the protests are getting more dangerous. The Associated Press reports that Iranian state TV is saying at least 41 protesters and police officers have been killed, and more than 1,400 people have been arrested. During previous demonstrations, though, official counts given by Iranian government sources have proven to be low, so it's likely more people than that have been killed or detained. The protests were sparked after a young Kurdish woman visiting Tehran was jailed for improperly wearing her headscarf. The woman, Mahsa Amini, who's also known by her Kurdish name, Jina Amini, died while she was in police custody.
India bans Muslim group for alleged terrorist activities
India's government banned a Muslim organization for five years, accusing it of funding terrorist activities, providing armed training to its supporters and radicalizing people for anti-India activities
EXPLAINER: What's behind strained China-Japan relations
Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isn't much of a celebratory mood. Improved ties between Asia’s two biggest economies are considered vital to the region's stability and prosperity, but they remain at odds over disputed East China Sea islands and China’s growing military and economic assertiveness in the region. Here are the key issues in the often strained relations between these powerhouse neighbors: ___TERRITORIAL DISPUTESA huge source of contention is an uninhabited group of Tokyo-controlled, Beijing-claimed East China Sea islands called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in...
EU debates whether to take in those fleeing Russia
The European Union is divided over whether to take in Russians who are fleeing their country. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would be calling up men with military experience to fight in Ukraine. NPR's Rob Schmitz joins us now from Berlin to talk about the divisions in Europe over this. Hi, Rob.
Russian men flee the country. Many are showing up in Istanbul
ISTANBUL, Turkey — Russian men continue to flee the country, by land or air, days after President Vladimir Putin's announcement to mobilize additional forces to bolster his flailing war in Ukraine. At Istanbul's main airport, a constant stream of Russian men came through the arrivals terminal. Istanbul is a...
