Read full article on original website
Related
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Cuba completely without power as Category 3 storm destroys grid on path towards Florida
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian moves toward Florida as 'extremely dangerous major hurricane'
Hurricane Ian was moving toward the west coast of Florida early Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous major hurricane" after making landfall in western Cuba a day prior.
DeSantis Cares About Deaths From Hurricane Ian. Just Not From COVID.
Ron DeSantis was being exactly what a governor should be in an emergency during Tuesday morning’s press conference about the approaching Hurricane Ian. He was the personification of calm and clarity as he stepped up to the podium at the State Emergency Operations Center.Noting that the “Category 3 hurricane” was “anticipated to land in Cuba very soon,” DeSantis allowed that the scientists tracking the storm could not predict its exact course. But that did not prompt him to call the science itself into question. He spoke of the storm’s “cone of uncertainty” much as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke...
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Comments / 0