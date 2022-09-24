Read full article on original website
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Lauren Jackson, Aussie fans enjoying her World Cup finale
SYDNEY (AP) — Thirty minutes after Australia knocked off Canada in the preliminary round of the women’s basketball World Cup, Lauren Jackson was back on the court signing autographs and posing for selfies with hundreds of adoring fans. They couldn’t get enough of the Australian star and she reciprocated the love, not wanting to leave even when a security guard tried to get her to go back to the locker room. The 41-year-old mom has been soaking in every minute of her impressive comeback story that has Australia in the quarterfinals as the top seed and drawing over 9,000 fans to some of their games. “It’s special. I really could never have imagined I got the reception I’ve had the past week,” Jackson said. “It’s been more special than anything to me. I couldn’t have every imagined it. To be here and be a part of it. I’m still pinching myself. I still can’t believe I’m in the green and gold.”
