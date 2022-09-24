Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Newton’s Brian Skinner named Kansas Teacher of the Year
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson announced Newton High School interrelated special education English teacher Brian Skinner as the 2023 Teacher of the Year on Saturday, Sept. 24, during the 2023 Dale Dennis Kansas Teacher of the Year Banquet in Wichita. Skinner was named the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year from a field of eight finalists.
U.S. National Aerobatic Championships return to Salina Regional Airport
The premier event for the International Aerobatic Club, the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, returns to Salina in October. The official contest flights begin Oct. 2 and end on Oct. 7 at the Salina Regional Airport. This year’s contest director is President Emeritus Mike Heuer. Mr. Heuer has been with the...
Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
ksal.com
Budweiser Clydesdales to Parade Through Salina
The “clip clop” of hooves will be in the air in Downtown Salina Wednesday evening as a special team will be making special deliveries. The world famous Budweiser hitch, a team of eight Clydesdale horses pulling a turn of the century beer wagon, will take a trip down Santa Fe, making multiple stops at bars along the route.
hutchcollegian.com
Bringing home to Hutchinson: how dorm students try to keep a piece of their hometown with them
Every fall, around 6,000 people arrive at Hutchinson Community College for new opportunities and a new school year. Move-in day comes, and students are excited. After the newness wears off, the homesickness sets in, and people miss home. Students can still find ways for their Hutch home to feel like...
Parking lot progress starts Monday at CCS
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Work on the parking lot at Central Christian School starts today. "The Lord has just been really kind to provide what we need for the parking lot," Superintendent Dr. John Walker said. "Phase one is essentially the large phase that we're beginning construction on right now. Construction does start this morning. We're trying out new traffic flow this morning. Lord willing, everything will go smooth. We have dramatically less parking than we did before. By the end of this, we'll have 111 parking stalls, all concrete."
Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
KSN.com
Salina South High School student arrested for school shooting threat
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A student from Salina South High School has been arrested for writing a school shooting threat. According to the City of Salina Police Department (SPD), on Monday, Sept. 26, a school resource officer was made aware of a threatening statement written on the wall of a woman’s bathroom at Salina South High School. It stated that a school shooting would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 8:30 a.m.
littleapplepost.com
Silage chopper total loss in Riley Co. fire
On Tuesday afternoon, Riley County Fire District #1 was notified of a vehicle fire located near Fairview Church Road and Walnut Creek Road in northern Riley County. Volunteer fire fighters found a John Deere silage chopper on fire when they arrived on scene. Fire crews extinguished the fire in an...
Thousands of tires collected during North Salina Community Development event
Nearly 4,000 tires were collected during a North Salina Community Development (NSCD) event Saturday. NSCD's Barb Young told Salina Post Sunday that a tally of all the sign-in sheets shows that 3,973 tires were collected. That total was more than four times the number collected in 2019, she noted. "Despite...
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
One critically injured after Kansas apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an apartment fire Sunday in Newton. The fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street, included 12 units and was isolated to one fourplex building, according to Newton Fire and Rescue. EMS transported one person in critical condition to a Wichita hospital....
City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags
Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
Kansas Wesleyan adds Volk to advancement staff
Kansas Wesleyan has announced the addition of Joyce Volk to its Advancement staff, effective immediately. Volk joins the staff as a community relations representative. “Joyce Volk is one of the strongest examples of excellent community relations in the region,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of Advancement and university operations. “Her passion for Salina stands out in the community. When the opportunity came to add her to our team, it was a no-brainer. She will be an excellent representative of KWU!”
Two Dickinson County bridges declared as surplus; other action taken
Two bridges, which are more than a century old, were declared as surplus Sept. 15 by the Dickinson County Commission. Located at 2260 1300 Avenue and at 3200 Oat Road, the bridges are rated fracture critical, meaning if a tension component of a bridge fails the entire bridge could collapse.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Aguirre, Juan Jeronimo; 32; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Assault of LEO; Properly identified...
Last call for the Santa Fe 3415 this year
Railroad fans who enjoy steam engines have one last opportunity this weekend to ride in a train powered by Abilene’s Santa Fe 3415 locomotive before it is taken out of service for required maintenance. Officials of the Abilene and Smoky Valley Railroad announced today that the 103 year-old engine...
Salina police release cause of man’s death
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department has updated its information about a body found in the backyard of a house on July 8. Police say an autopsy and toxicology findings show that Adam N. Guzman, 29, died of an accidental overdose. The Salina man’s body was found in the 900 block of W. […]
