MyStateline.com
Cold Tuesday Ahead, Patchy Frost Possible Overnight
Fall has made it’s presence well-known since the seasonal change last Thursday. In fact, the 90-degree weather we had just a week ago feels like a distant memory because of how chilly it has been. To refresh your memory, Rockford just made it to the 90-degree mark last Tuesday. But take that number, subtract about 32-degrees from it, and you have the high temperature for today.
MyStateline.com
Frost possible tonight
The last few days have been windy and that trend is continuing Tuesday afternoon. Gusts Tuesday afternoon have ranged from 20-30mph, which was similar to Monday. The good news is, Wednesday we will see winds come down a little bit with gusts down to around 15mph. Temperatures did manage to...
MyStateline.com
Breezy Monday Ahead, Cooler Nights to Follow
It sure was nice to see a good amount of sun on Sunday following Saturday’s thick cloud cover. High temperatures for most peaked in the lower 70s, with the Rockford Airport just hitting the 70° mark. The work week begins on a cooler note as northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are waking up in the mid to upper 40s. Compared to temperatures Sunday morning, this lands about 5° to 10° cooler.
MyStateline.com
Chill sticks around; Patchy frost possible this week
The wind Monday afternoon definitely had a chill to it as gusts were as high as 25 mph at times. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures only warmed into the low 60s area wide, with Rockford reaching 64 degrees. The average high is 72 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, but gradually warm by the time the weekend arrives.
NBC Chicago
Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night
After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
The frost in September, 1995
The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
MyStateline.com
Isolated severe weather Sunday evening
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for McHenry County until 7:45pm Sunday. This is for a line of thunderstorms moving into northeast Illinois. However, the strongest part of the storm is currently over Lake County. This line of thunderstorms is currently moving to the southeast at 55 mph and...
WISN
Storms cause damage, power outages
MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
Nearly 200 Basset Hounds Will Be Taking Over Rockford, Illinois Later This Week
The Basset Hound Club of America has chosen to hold its 2022 National Specialty in Rockford, Illinois, and the theme couldn't be more perfect; "The Basset Hound - In a League Of Their Own". I don't know who at the BHCA is responsible for coming up with that particular theme,...
93-year-old Rockford business closing for good
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
One Illinois Pumpkin Patch Is Jumping On the New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Movie Excitement
The long-awaited premiere of the new 'Hocus Pocus 2' movie is this Friday, (September 30), and one Illinois pumpkin patch is celebrating the movie's release with some very special, (and delicious), donuts for one day only!. 2 Types of Halloween People. Every year when Fall comes around you quickly realize...
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas At An Illinois Home Depot
Big box stores are getting ahead of the game this year. Some put out Halloween decorations before fall arrived... now they're prepping for another holiday nearly three months in advance!. I was scrolling through Facebook a few months ago and saw a friend of mine post that Home Depot skipped...
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
MyStateline.com
Woman dies after Rockford crash
News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. Convicted killer Todd Smith wants verdict tossed …. Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands …. Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent …. Underground Railroad...
WIFR
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
rockrivercurrent.com
Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
‘Brewfest’ takes over Downtown Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 600 people were in Downtown Freeport Saturday to enjoy some brews. The 10th Annual “Pretzel City Brewfest” highlighted breweries from the stateline and beyond. Participants got tasting tickets and a souvenir glass. “You can have tastings of different breweries from around Illinois, Madison and even just around the country,” said […]
livability.com
Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live
Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
Did you know there’s a pumpkin patch on Route 2?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The proprietor of Thyme and Again Farm, 11515 IL Rt. 2, says inflation has made the last couple of years tough, but prides herself on keeping prices low. Thyme and Again Farm holds 12 acres of pumpkins, squash, gourds, and apples. On Friday, David Kopp and his wife drove in from […]
