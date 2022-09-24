ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com

Cold Tuesday Ahead, Patchy Frost Possible Overnight

Fall has made it’s presence well-known since the seasonal change last Thursday. In fact, the 90-degree weather we had just a week ago feels like a distant memory because of how chilly it has been. To refresh your memory, Rockford just made it to the 90-degree mark last Tuesday. But take that number, subtract about 32-degrees from it, and you have the high temperature for today.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Frost possible tonight

The last few days have been windy and that trend is continuing Tuesday afternoon. Gusts Tuesday afternoon have ranged from 20-30mph, which was similar to Monday. The good news is, Wednesday we will see winds come down a little bit with gusts down to around 15mph. Temperatures did manage to...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Breezy Monday Ahead, Cooler Nights to Follow

It sure was nice to see a good amount of sun on Sunday following Saturday’s thick cloud cover. High temperatures for most peaked in the lower 70s, with the Rockford Airport just hitting the 70° mark. The work week begins on a cooler note as northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are waking up in the mid to upper 40s. Compared to temperatures Sunday morning, this lands about 5° to 10° cooler.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Chill sticks around; Patchy frost possible this week

The wind Monday afternoon definitely had a chill to it as gusts were as high as 25 mph at times. Despite the sunshine, high temperatures only warmed into the low 60s area wide, with Rockford reaching 64 degrees. The average high is 72 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain below average through the week, but gradually warm by the time the weekend arrives.
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, WI
City
Janesville, IL
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Rockford, IL
NBC Chicago

Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Sunday Night

After rounds of scattered showers earlier in the day, more are possible Sunday night, as are thunderstorms. A severe thunderstorm warning was previously issued for Lake and McHenry counties, alerting of wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour. People were advised to expect damage to roofs, siding and trees.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

The frost in September, 1995

The weather has turned chilly and I’m hearing that there is a possibility of frost later this week in the outlying areas. I remember a severe September frost back in the 1990s. We came home from a vacation to find our garden decimated. What year was that?. Thanks,. Betsy...
STREAMWOOD, IL
MyStateline.com

Isolated severe weather Sunday evening

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING remains in effect for McHenry County until 7:45pm Sunday. This is for a line of thunderstorms moving into northeast Illinois. However, the strongest part of the storm is currently over Lake County. This line of thunderstorms is currently moving to the southeast at 55 mph and...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WISN

Storms cause damage, power outages

MILWAUKEE — Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Wisconsin Sunday. There were several trees and branches down in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. The storms started in the northern counties and moved south. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for almost every county at some point. There were power outages across the area,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Little Bit
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

93-year-old Rockford business closing for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October. On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q985

It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed

From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford holds Midwest’s largest WWII reenactment

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — “World War II Days” took place this weekend at Midway Village Museum. The military reenactment is the largest in the Midwest, bringing thousands of visitors to the Rockford region every year. The campus transformed into a European village during the World War II era, and visitors could see the 1940s displays […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Woman dies after Rockford crash

News Weather Sports TV Schedule Community Good Day Stateline Stateline Strong About Us. A woman died on Saturday after a crash in Rockford. Convicted killer Todd Smith wants verdict tossed …. Illinois comptroller celebrates saving state thousands …. Ogle County mobile home park might have a rodent …. Underground Railroad...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Arby’s closes South Alpine restaurant in Rockford

ROCKFORD — The global fast food chain Arby’s closed one of its nine locations in the area. The property, 2701 S. Alpine Road, had a sign on the door that announced its closure on Wednesday and directed customers to the nearby location at 1510 Sandy Hollow Road. Reasons...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Brewfest’ takes over Downtown Freeport

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Nearly 600 people were in Downtown Freeport Saturday to enjoy some brews. The 10th Annual “Pretzel City Brewfest” highlighted breweries from the stateline and beyond. Participants got tasting tickets and a souvenir glass. “You can have tastings of different breweries from around Illinois, Madison and even just around the country,” said […]
FREEPORT, IL
livability.com

Not So Plain Jane: Why Janesville, WI is a Great Place to Live

Janesville, Wisconsin, offers history, recreation and a bright future. Just an hour south of Madison in Rock County, Janesville residents enjoy a rich history. The community has its sights set on the next exciting chapter of civic development. “I love Janesville because it’s a great place to live, work and...
JANESVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy