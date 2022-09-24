ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collierville, TN

actionnews5.com

Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed on Directors Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
actionnews5.com

Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
WJTV 12

Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge

UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
WREG

Suspect accused of shooting at family during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– An 18-year-old is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a man’s car with his wife and two young sons inside.  The victim, who chooses to remain anonymous, is still shaking after a road rage incident turned violent earlier this month.  “Going down 40, just minding our own business, and this truck just come […]
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Creekside Meadows Apartments leaves one injured. At 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Briarpark, where they found one female injured. She was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie. This is...
WREG

Woman injured after shooting in Panola County

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss.– A woman is injured after she was shot in the Panola County area Monday afternoon, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say they responded to the shooting just after 2 p.m and the victim went to a gas station on Highway 51 near Lucius Taylor Road after she was shot. […]
actionnews5.com

Woman shot, killed a man while in his car, Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman shot and killed her boyfriend while he was in his car at Lake Park Cove, Police say. On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at 8:32 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting at 3804 Lake Park Cove. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male...
actionnews5.com

3 charged with raping, kidnapping woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police arrested three men accused in connection to the rape and kidnapping of a woman at gunpoint. Memphis police officers were called to the scene on College Street on Friday. The victim told police she was picked up on American Way by an unknown man driving...
WREG

Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
wcbi.com

Victim files simple assault case against attacker in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tate County man is charged in an Oxford assault case. Just after midnight on September 18th, there was an altercation around Fillmore Avenue in the city. The victim was hit once, fell, and hit his head. Oxford Police became aware of the situation after...
wvlt.tv

Suspect in custody in officer-involved shooting investigation

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m., officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an effort to locate an individual...
WREG

Collierville officer hit by car; suspect in custody

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A man is in custody after a Collierville Police officer was run over by a Corvette at a hotel early Saturday. Police set up a crime scene at the Fairfield Inn and Suites at Highway 385 and Houston Levee in Collierville overnight. The officer was taken to Regional One hospital in critical […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN

