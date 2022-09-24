Willson Contreras injured his ankle in the Field of Dreams Game. You remember, right? [VIDEO]. That looked possibly season-ending, but he stayed in the game. He tried to play through it for the rest of August, and actually hit reasonably well — just 9-for-43 (.209), but five home runs giving him a .581 slugging percentage in 12 further August games.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO