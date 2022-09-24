Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County orders evacuations starting Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County officials said Tuesday they plan to issue an evacuation order for around 180,000 residents in areas around waterways starting at 6 a.m. on Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches the state. Residents in evacuation Zones A and B as well as Zone...
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for St. Augustine, St. Johns County
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approaches Northeast Florida, St. Johns County officials and the City of St. Augustine have provided residents with the following information as the city works with the Emergency Operations Center to prepare for the storm. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
flaglernewsweekly.com
St. Johns County Beach Driving Restricted Beginning Tuesday
JOHNS COUNTY, Florida, September 27, 2022– Due to potential extreme high tides and unpredictable ocean conditions related to Hurricane Ian, beach driving on all St. Johns County beaches will be restricted beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. At this time, pedestrian access to the beach will remain available at off-beach parks and beach walkovers. Dangerous surf conditions and rip current activity are expected. Beach visitors are encouraged to avoid ocean swimming until conditions improve. Beach driving access will be reinstated when conditions allow.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County official: If you flooded during Hurricane Irma, expect flooding with Ian
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Director of Emergency Management in St. Johns County is anticipating heavy rain, coastal erosion as well as possible flooding in low-lying areas due to Hurricane Ian. That includes parts of St. Augustine in the eastern part of the county as well as in...
News4Jax.com
Baker County residents along St. Marys River prepare for potential flooding from Ian
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Residents living along the St. Marys River in Baker County are accustomed to flooding during heavy rain events, and they’re preparing this week for Ian. Richard Allen said he’s a bit nervous ahead of the storm, which is expected to impact many parts of...
News4Jax.com
Latest closures for parks, beaches, government offices, more as Hurricane Ian looms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be CLOSED starting Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side...
Hurricane Ian live updates: St. Johns County officials issue evacuation order beginning at 6 am Wed.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track several tropical systems, including Tropical Storm Ian, which could impact Florida as a major hurricane. Follow along with live updates below as Florida prepares for the storm:. For locations to find and fill-up sandbags...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will follow a special early release schedule on Wednesday. Schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. View the complete severe weather response plan on http://ow.ly/iWs350KUIX5.
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
click orlando
Here’s what Brevard, Flagler, Volusia counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Brevard, Flagler and Volusia counties, here is the wind, rain, tornado and coastal threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. Winds:...
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
First Coast News
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River
The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County reported to Historic City News that it has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in the St. Johns River near Shands Bridge. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans, pets, and other animals.
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics
Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
Gov. Kemp activates emergency operations ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the emergency activation of the State Operations Center on Monday to prepare for the potential impact from Hurricane Ian later in the week, according to sources. Hurricane Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening Sunday and will continue to do so...
How to find your evacuation zone
Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
