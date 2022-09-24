ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

St. Johns County Beach Driving Restricted Beginning Tuesday

JOHNS COUNTY, Florida, September 27, 2022– Due to potential extreme high tides and unpredictable ocean conditions related to Hurricane Ian, beach driving on all St. Johns County beaches will be restricted beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. At this time, pedestrian access to the beach will remain available at off-beach parks and beach walkovers. Dangerous surf conditions and rip current activity are expected. Beach visitors are encouraged to avoid ocean swimming until conditions improve. Beach driving access will be reinstated when conditions allow.
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will follow a special early release schedule on Wednesday. Schools and district offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday. View the complete severe weather response plan on http://ow.ly/iWs350KUIX5.
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
County-by-county: Closures, cancellations ahead of Hurricane Ian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel toward the First Coast, some city and county services may be discontinued. Additionally, the storm could have an impact on colleges, schools and after-school programs. Here's a list of closures and cancellations around the First Coast. *Scroll down for a...
Blue-Green Algae found in St Johns River

The Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County reported to Historic City News that it has issued a health alert after harmful blue-green algae toxins were detected in the St. Johns River near Shands Bridge. Residents are encouraged to take precautions as blue-green algae can have harmful effects on humans, pets, and other animals.
Northeast Florida emergency management agencies monitoring the tropics

Emergency management agencies in counties across Northeast Florida are tracking the tropics. They are in the preparedness phase. It’s important to remember it is too soon to know exactly where Tropical Depression 9 is going, but emergency management officials want people to be prepared just in case. If a...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay Co. residents prepare for possible hurricane

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Floridians were busy this weekend preparing for what could be a major hurricane headed in their direction. From Tampa Bay to the Florida Panhandle, weather experts and elected officials urge people to keep an eye on the forecast. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to arrive in Florida as a hurricane […]
