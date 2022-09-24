The Puerto Rican diaspora leverages lessons from Hurricane Maria to help after Fiona

Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Category 4 damage
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it hits Florida, where officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate before it crashes ashore Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday...
Ian is intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida
HAVANA — Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba on Tuesday as a major hurricane, with nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 hurricane before it hits Florida on Wednesday. Ian made landfall at 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday in Cuba's Pinar del Rio province, where...
Storm Ian strengthens into a hurricane as it heads towards Cuba and Florida
HAVANA — Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday. Authorities in...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
Georgia farmers brace for Hurricane Ian. Tropical storm winds are forecast as soon as Wednesday
LISTEN: With much of the state's agriculture concentrated in South Georgia, farmers are bracing for Ian's arrival as it travels north toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Hurricane Ian could deal a big blow to Georgia's largest industry, as farmers prepare for tropical storm-force winds to...
GPB News updates on Hurricane Ian
Visit GPB.org/storms for updates, safety resources, and emergency management information. Visit the National Weather Service, Charleston, S.C. for Coastal Georgia weather forecasts and storm surge. Visit the National Weather Service, Peachtree City, Ga. for weather forecasts for other regions of Georgia. ___. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, 11:16 a.m.:. The Associated...
Telemedicine abortions just got more complicated for health providers
Allison Case, a family medicine physician, spends much of her time working in a hospital where she delivers babies and provides reproductive health care services, including abortions. Case lives and works in Indiana, where a ban on most abortions took effect for a week in late September until a judge...
A Mississippi man burned a cross in a hate crime, the U.S. Justice Department alleges
A Mississippi man has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations after he burned a cross in his front yard in order to threaten and intimidate a Black family, according to the U.S. Justice Department. Axel C. Cox, 23, is charged with one count of criminal interference...
Predicting Hurricane Ian's track has been difficult. An expert tells us why
The "cone of uncertainty" is the tool forecasters use to illustrate a hurricane's likely path — and that title has been particularly apt for Hurricane Ian, whose predicted track has fluctuated by hundreds of miles as it developed into a dangerous storm. The National Hurricane Center's initial track saw...
GPB morning headlines for September 27, 2022
Heavy winds from Hurricane Ian could reach Georgia as early as Wednesday evening. The Fulton County special grand jury has asked former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to appear today for testimony. The Ford Motor Company is seeking a new trial after a Georgia jury awarded a $1.7...
Montana health officials call for more oversight of nonprofit hospitals
Montana health officials are proposing to oversee and set standards for the charitable contributions that nonprofit hospitals make in their communities each year to justify their access to millions of dollars in tax exemptions. The proposal is part of a package of legislation that the state Department of Public Health...
Linda Skeens, whose recipes swept awards at a Virginia county fair, joins TikTok
Linda Skeens, the woman who swept the awards at a Virginia county fair with her cookies, breads, and canned goods, has joined TikTok. In July, Skeens won first, second and third place for best cookies, and won all three awards for candy and for savory bread. She also won the blue ribbon for cake, pie, brownie, sweet bread and best overall baked good – strawberry fudge.
Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%
State regulators began hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.'s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years, setting up clashes over how much profit the utility should earn, how much solar panel owners should be paid and how rates should be structured. The five elected members of...
Georgia Power rate hike plan gets days in the sun as utility plans to hand customers the tab
Georgia Power’s proposal for a $200 increase to the average household’s yearly electricity costs is set to kick into high gear with a series of public airings before state regulators beginning on Tuesday. Over the next few months, corporate lawyers, consumer watchdogs and government officials, will get their...
Horse races, margins of error and your vote: It's the science of political polling
LISTEN: Polls can be used to drum up support for campaigns and reveal how closely aligned (or far apart) the general public is on consequential elections. But can they be trusted to determine what voters will do? And why do they vary so widely? GPB's Leah Fleming talks to GPB News political reporter Stephen Fowler about it.
Biden praises Braves' 'unstoppable, joyful run' to 2021 win
President Joe Biden said Monday the Atlanta Braves will be "forever known as the upset kings of October" for their improbable 2021 World Series win, as he welcomed the team to the White House for a victory celebration. Biden called the series an "unstoppable, joyful run." The team got its...
