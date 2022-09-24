ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city

Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Allentown, PA
City
Allentown, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash

SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
SHENANDOAH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire

RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
RINGTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash on 222 south of Berks border

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet released any information about...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man who stole bobcat from Monroe County zoo gets probation

SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man who stole a bobcat from a zoo in Monroe County won't be spending time behind bars. 45-year-old Semyon Levit, of Bushkill, was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Levit had admitted to taking the animal from the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks COVID-19 testing site relocates to Muhlenberg

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — While COVID-19 numbers are not what they once were, Pennsylvania health officials still feel free testing sites are necessary. "COVID is still there. We still have positive cases," said Frank Hamard with AMI Health. "People still need to be tested for traveling purposes, for work purposes or for personal use."
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Parking authority no longer wants East Reading Pool

READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, the authority's director, told the Reading City Council Monday night. "When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks banned book parade in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide. Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship. "These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

