Allentown church to hold its last service this weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown church is set to hold its last service on Sunday. Zion's Reformed United Church of Christ - also known as The Liberty Bell Church - has been in operation for more than 250 years. It's also home to the "Liberty Bell Shrine." Come Sunday, its congregation will no longer gather at the church.
Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli opens in Pottstown after some surprise help from Allentown company
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - After a long road, Better on the Bone Butcher and Deli in Pottstown officially opened on Tuesday. The moment almost never happened for owners Dottie and Mark Spillane. "This was big step for us from where we came from," Mark said. The couple overcame homelessness and put...
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea to open at Shops of Bethlehem, on border of township and city
Poke Bar 25 & Bubble Tea will open in Bethlehem Township this fall, serving beverages and meals that originated in Asia. The new restaurant will open at the Shops at Bethlehem, the shopping center anchored by Giant at 2920 Easton Ave., just across the street from the City of Bethlehem. Renovations at the storefront on the east end of the shopping center near Bev's Auto Tags are under way.
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
Forks Diner to be converted into six-bay auto repair shop by Wrenchtec
FORKS TWP., Pa. - The old Forks Diner will be serving auto repair customers by early spring of next year. Dave Fiore and Sherief Elsamra, partners in the Wrenchtec four-bay garage at 20 E. Lawn Road in Nazareth, have acquired the former diner at 3315 Sullivan Trail for $650,000 to open a second location.
Easton Farmers' Market to move to Lafayette campus during Garlic Fest
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Farmers' Market is moving locations for a day to make room for another city event. The market will be at Lafayette College's Quad on Saturday, Oct. 1, which is the first day of the Easton Garlic Fest. The farmers' market will still be open 9...
Bethlehem couple leaves Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian, as flights get cancelled due to storm
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - "Good evening my friends from the Florida Keys. Absolutely beautiful sunset," Richard and Kathy Mindler of Bethlehem said in a video posted during their vacation. It would be the last sunset the Mindlers would enjoy before scrambling to get out of Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian....
Air Force members travel to Shenandoah to honor airman who died in crash
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Falling in line is a military tradition. Unfortunately, so too is honoring those who died too soon. Upwards of 50 Air Force members from the Dover Air Force base in Delaware traveled nearly 180 miles to St. Casimir's Catholic Church in Shenandoah, Schuylkill County to say goodbye to Kohl Reed.
Young Easton sneaker shop owner to be honored by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
EASTON, Pa. - Tucked away on Bank Street in Downtown Easton, you won't find your average sneakers at the Snkr Box LV, stocking some of the hardest kicks to find. D'Anthony Santiago, the owner, is just 18 years old, and he's already had the business for over a year. "It...
Flames tear through home in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Fire ripped through a home in Hunterdon County, New Jersey. Crews from Hunterdon and Warren counties were called to Staats Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Flames and smoke poured from the home, and a section of the building collapsed. There are no hydrants...
Ice cream shop reopens in Schuylkill, months after fire
RINGTOWN, Pa. - An ice cream shop in Schuylkill County devastated by fire has reopened. Rentschler's isn't in the same spot it was before the fire. But it's just a couple doors down along West Main Street in Ringtown. According to Rentschler's Facebook page, the new place is a little...
Coroner searching for Reading woman's next of kin
BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Pamela Wagner, 68, lived in the 1900 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Reading, according to the coroner's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office in Bern Township by calling...
Coroner called to crash on 222 south of Berks border
EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet released any information about...
Crossing guards in BASD get a pay hike
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved a pay increase for crossing guards Monday night at East Hills Middle School. Guards in Bethlehem will receive a flat $15 per hour rate, with BASD paying half the salary and approval pending from Bethlehem City Council to pay the other half.
Man who stole bobcat from Monroe County zoo gets probation
SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - A man who stole a bobcat from a zoo in Monroe County won't be spending time behind bars. 45-year-old Semyon Levit, of Bushkill, was sentenced to four years of probation Tuesday. Levit had admitted to taking the animal from the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in...
Berks COVID-19 testing site relocates to Muhlenberg
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — While COVID-19 numbers are not what they once were, Pennsylvania health officials still feel free testing sites are necessary. "COVID is still there. We still have positive cases," said Frank Hamard with AMI Health. "People still need to be tested for traveling purposes, for work purposes or for personal use."
Parking authority no longer wants East Reading Pool
READING, Pa. — The Reading Parking Authority is no longer interested in taking ownership of the East Reading Pool for the development of a 63-space surface parking lot, Nathan Matz, the authority's director, told the Reading City Council Monday night. "When this proposal came [to the parking authority], we...
Community mourns after shooting death of William Allen High School student in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A vigil took place Monday in Stevens Park in Allentown, the scene of a deadly shooting on Sunday. The victim was 15-year-old Treyshawn Tracy, who was shot and killed in broad daylight. His family did not want to speak with us yet, but we spoke with Jean Garcia with the organization Promise Neighborhoods, who is working with them. Tracy was a student at William Allen High School.
Bucks banned book parade in Doylestown
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. -- On the sidewalks of Doylestown, several people wore the covers of books they said they feel are some of the most challenged ones at schools and libraries nationwide. Organizer Kate Nazemi said she feels its censorship. "These books have tremendous value, they are pieces of literature that...
