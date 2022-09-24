ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valentine Dies at 28

George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Strictly 2022: Will Mellor shares unconventional tactic he’ll deploy to win BBC series

Will Mellor has shared the unconventional way he might try to win Strictly Come Dancing.The actor made his dancefloor debut on Saturday (24 September) as the BBC series returned for its 20th series.Mellor, who is best known for the sitcom Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, immediately proved a favourite among viewers, and is now one of the contenders to win the show in December.However, should his chances slip away, the actor has come up with an idea that could ensure his success.“I’ve been known to flirt a little bit to get judges on my side...
TV & VIDEOS
BBC

The family inspired by Ellie Simmonds on Strictly

When the Davidson family sat down to watch Strictly last weekend, it was a watershed moment. For the first time, Hailey and her daughter Skye saw someone like themselves on a prime time show. They both have the same dwarfism as Strictly celebrity Ellie Simmonds. And for Hailey, it was...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

The 'Warm' Welcome 'Fell Flat': Meghan Markle Was 'Unresponsive' To Queen Consort Camilla's Advice When Joining Royal Family

Queen Consort Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about the royal family fell on deaf ears, it seems. According to a recent biography about the newly appointed Queen Consort, titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which is set to hit bookshelves next month, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "unresponsive" to Camilla's advice when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018, making her the newest member to join the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Shire horses transport flowers left for Queen in ‘fitting’ final tribute

Two shire horses have transported flowers left for the Queen in central London to be turned into compost for the royal parks, in what has been described as a “fitting” final tribute.Heath, 17, and Nobby, 14, who appeared in the late monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, pulled flatbed drays filled with bouquets laid in Green Park, to Kensington Gardens where the floral tributes will be turned into mulch.The two senior greys are among a number of horses helping to carry the flowers to Kensington Gardens’ leaf pen throughout this week.The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s royal...
ANIMALS
rsvplive.ie

Vet goes viral as he reveals the five dog breeds he would never own

A vet in the UK has shared the surprising breeds that he would personally never own. Taking to TikTok, Ben the Vet shared a video outlining the five breeds and why he wouldn't want to own them. The video has gone viral since it was originally posted three days ago,...
PETS
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner

A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home. Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
ANIMALS
BBC

Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident

The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
ACCIDENTS

