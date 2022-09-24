Read full article on original website
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Report of Smoke at Area Business
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a report of smoke at an area business. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, around 8:27am this morning, they received a report of smoke and a possible electric fire at 500 W. Street in Neillsville, the location of Unity Bank. When the Department arrived, they smelt the smoke. They traced it to a malfunctioning power strip.
Warrens Cranberry Festival celebrates 49 years of tradition and fun
This is the state's largest cranberry festival. On average, more than 120,000 people come from all over the world each year to take in 1,300 booths on display.
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
Officials Identify Body Found in Rib Mountain
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Officials have identified the body that was found in Rib Mountain last month as that of a man who hadn't been seen by his family in decades. They belonged to 74-year-old Robert Wenitschka, and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's office it's unclear how long he had been in Central Wisconsin and how he got there, in fact not even his family knew of his whereabouts until they were contacted by investigators for DNA samples to confirm him remains.
Victim identified in fatal Marathon County crash
Police have released the name of the man who died Saturday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a dark stretch of County Hwy. C in Marathon County. According to the crash report, deputies were called at about 9:11 p.m. Saturday and arrived on scene several minutes later. There, on the south side of Hwy. C west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley, they discovered the crash scene.
One dead in a semi-truck crash in Portage Co.
STOCKTON (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash involving a semi-truck on east bound USH 10 half a mile east of North Lane just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial reports indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire. When...
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
Name of Man Killed in One Vehicle Accident in Marathon County Released
The name of the person killed in a one vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night has been released. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, around 9:15pm on Saturday, a vehicle was traveling east on County Road C, several miles west of County Road S in the Township of Green Valley, which is south of Halder and north of Milladore. The vehicle left the roadway and struck the embankment of a driveway. The vehicle rolled due to the accident.
Northside Elevator's New Stanley Facility Receives Railroad Grant/Loan
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced nearly $8 million in grants and loans for five freight rail improvement projects across the state. The projects will lengthen rail spurs, install conveyance equipment, and increase storage capacity at Wisconsin facilities. Freight Railroad Preservation Program grants contribute up...
Waupaca man's vintage farming equipment is more than just a public draw
SYMCO, Wis. — It’s hard to miss the big red shed while driving along Wisconsin Highway 22 in Symco, said the man who owns it. Ray Much said if you pass by without stopping, you’re missing out on quite the experience. “Makes you feel good,” Much said...
1 dead in Marathon County crash
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 9:14 p.m. on the south side of County Hwy. C, west of County Road S in the town of Green Valley. That segment of roadway is unlit, police noted.
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
Wausau area obituaries September 23, 2022
Carolyn Ruth Neumann, of Wausau, passed away peacefully at Our House Assisted Living on September 8, 2022. She was 73 years old. Carolyn was born May 5, 1949, in Merrill, WI to parents Walter and Ruth (Lambrecht) Neumann. For the past 30 years, Carolyn has lived at Our House Assisted Living. She could usually be found in the common area putting together a puzzle and would greet everyone with a smile. She enjoyed all the activities and entertainment, especially the music and playing BINGO. She also enjoyed word search puzzles and watching Wheel of Fortune.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
Aspirus Gastroenterology in Wisconsin Rapids Welcome New Physician Assistant
Aspirus Gastroenterology in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Physician Assistant Renee Schessler, PA-C. Schessler takes a special interest in providing acute care and treating patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Schessler earned her physician assistant degree from the University of Wisconsin School of...
Officials identify man whose body was discovered in Rib Mountain field
One month after a body was discovered in Rib Mountain, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has positively identified the man as a 74-year-old war veteran from out of the area. Due to the condition of the body when it was found, DNA was used to confirm the man’s identity....
Adams Co. crash claims life
FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log
Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 20 deputies were dispatched to an address on Corning Road in the Town of Scott for a domestic dispute. It was reported that...
