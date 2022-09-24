ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DENVER EAT & DRINK

DENVER THINGS TO DO

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Tom's Diner to reopen as Tom's Starlight on Wednesday

DENVER — After months of construction, the restaurant formerly known as Tom’s Diner is ready for its next 1970s Palm Springs-inspired era as Tom’s Starlight. Tom’s Starlight is officially opening Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 601 E. Colfax Ave., according to owner and operator Tom Messina, and he’s excited to welcome longtime Denver customers to the property’s newly renovated indoor and outdoor space.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Get Outside: These Urban Hikes Provide Peace in City Life

When most think of hiking in Colorado, steep trails in Rocky Mountain National Park are more likely to come to mind than graffiti tours and walks around city parks. But locals would be doing themselves a disservice not to explore these areas, too. From cultural sites to leaf-peeping paths, picturesque...
DENVER, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
AURORA, CO
5280.com

The Cheapest All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Denver and Beyond

There are two types of people in this world: Those who live for buffets, and those who wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot fork. You love them or you hate them; you’re all in or you’re very much out; you live and die by AYCE (all you can eat, for the non-buffeters), or you’d rather die than pick from a line of serving dishes that have sat out for who knows how long.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
DENVER, CO
Westword

A Dozen Things to Do for Free in Denver (and Beyond) This Week

We're full into fall, and a cornucopia of cultural activities are spilling out all over town, with markets, mural festivals and more. Keep reading for twelve of the best free things to do in and around Denver this week:. Through Sunday, October 16. All over Denver and online. Doors Open...
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.  Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Most Beautiful Fall Foliage Within Driving Distance of Denver

Though it doesn’t have the same kinds of trees that the deep reds and oranges of New England’s forests provide, Colorado does owe some seriously breathtaking fall foliage to its abundance of aspens. Once fall arrives, the deep green of the mountains begins to transform into expansive swaths of bright yellow (and yes, the occasional red-orange), striping the state and enticing visitors from all over to see the magic in person. If you’re using Denver as a jumping off point, you’re lucky in that nearly any direction you drive, you’re sure to stumble upon some magnificent foliage. Here are a few suggestions that comprise well-loved—and lesser-known—leaf-peeping destinations.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

KUVO Jazz Radio Shaken by Departures, Changes

KUVO, the public-radio station at 89.3 FM, has been a staple of the Denver airwaves since 1985, presenting variations on jazz that are tough to find elsewhere on the dial and celebrating community broadcasting and cultures unique to the city and region. But in recent weeks, the outlet has been...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Domo Is Done, But Owner Gaku Homma Is Staying Busy

That's been the big question for anyone who loves Japanese food in Denver, and now we have the answer: Never. The restaurant at 1365 Osage Street is gone for good. In August 2021, a TikTok video showing the restaurant’s charms went viral and forced its owner, Gaku Homma, to temporarily shut down after crowds of people lined up to dine there. It was too much of a good thing.
DENVER, CO
Westword

South Denver Marijuana Lounge Approved by City

Denver has approved Colorado Cannabis Tours for a marijuana hospitality license. The tour company still has several more requirements to meet before its marijuana-friendly vehicles can hit the road, but at least Colorado Cannabis Tours is coming close to being able to host pot-friendly classes and parties at its headquarters, according to founder Michael Eymer.
Denver, CO

