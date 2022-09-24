Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to BTS member Suga
It appears the relationship between the Golden State Warriors and K-Pop boy band sensations will continue to blossom this season. The No. 3 on the Warriors' roster typically belongs to Jordan Poole, but Suga, a member of the K-Pop band BTS, posted a photo of him holding up a custom Warriors jersey that received over a million likes. It also received a response from Stephen Curry.
'We want to contain, contest and control': Lakers coach Darvin Ham sets expectations at first pra...
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Darvin Ham gathered his players in the film room before his first official practice as a coach in the hopes of establishing an identity for his team -- and for himself. "I wasn't going to dare show any Milwaukee Bucks clips," Ham said Tuesday after the...
