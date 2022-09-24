Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte’s Canteen sunk deep into Keith County’s soul
Whether they took part as individuals or communities, volunteers at North Platte’s World War II Canteen typically needed just one visit to be hooked for the war’s duration and beyond. Passion in and pride for the 1941-46 enterprise pour out of Canteen accounts in wartime newspapers in Keith...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP arrests man going over 100 mph on interstate in Lincoln County
SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man after clocking his speed at 132 mph on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County. NSP said they received a report of a Dodge Challenger driving well over 100 mph in a reckless manner on I-80 in Dawson County on Sept. 24. A trooper reportedly located the Challenger in Lincoln County and got an official speed of the vehicle at 132 mph.
Troopers investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Ogallala. The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. MT near mile marker 124 of Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Lincoln MKC was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius, identified as Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
foxnebraska.com
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
Finalists for Big Idea North Platte announced
North Platte Young Professionals Announce Big Idea North Platte 2022 Finalists. The North Platte Young Professionals are proud to announce the 2022 Finalist in the Big Idea North Platte business pitch contest. There was a significant increase of submissions this year which shows the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and growing in North Platte. There are ten finalists in no particular order: Laura Deaver, Jon Keck, Kinsey Kimberling, Matthew Gilbert, Porter Connick, Stephanie Budke, Taylor Sutton, Natalia Wiezorek, Madeline Fletcher, and Johnny Zogg.
klkntv.com
One killed, two seriously injured in western Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One person was killed Monday in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 1:50 p.m., a Lincoln MKC was driving east when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius,...
WOWT
1 dead, 2 seriously hurt in I-80 crash in western Nebraska
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol reported Tuesday that a Wisconsin man was killed Monday afternoon and two others were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 80 near Ogallala, prompting the interstate to be closed for about an hour and a half. Anke Boudreau, 74, of...
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
West Nile Virus found in Lincoln County
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KLKN)- The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
Drawdown will impact boating access at Lake Maloney, other SRAs
A planned drawdown of Lake Ogallala for infrastructure maintenance will affect boating access at three Nebraska state recreation areas this fall. Lake Ogallala, Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney SRAs will have limited access. It will begin with the Sept. 26 lowering of Lake Ogallala as part of a scheduled maintenance project on the Keystone Diversion Dam by the Nebraska Public Power District.
Chase County authorities investigating crash involving school bus, semi
CHAMPION, Neb.-Authorities in Chase County are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a semi-truck. The Chase County Sheriff's Office said the crash, which remains under investigation, happened on Tuesday afternoon near Champion, about seven miles west of imperial. Authorities did not release any details on how many people...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide after pedestrian’s death
LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday. Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Dubon was scheduled to appear for...
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
3 warrants: FTP (Qty:3) Attempt of class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance; methamphetamine (2 counts), DUI drugs. 6 warrants: FTA (Qty:6) 3rd degree domestic assault (2 counts), child abuse, forgery, assault by strangulation or suffocation, false imprisonment, habitual criminal, violation of protection order, possession of methamphetamine. Mark J. Michaels.
News Channel Nebraska
NSP: Ogallala crash causes traffic diversion, leaves three injured
OGALLALA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said there was a serious crash on Interstate 80 just west of Ogallala. NSP troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that Ogallala Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to around 1:50 p.m. MT. OVFD responded with Command, Rescue, and three ALS ambos. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Cozad man heads to trial court after shooting at gentlemen’s club
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Cozad man may face trial on two weapons charges in connection with a fight between motorcycle gangs at a gentleman’s club near Elm Creek in July. According to officials, 24-year-old Corey Brestel is charged with felony possession of a defaced firearm and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon. Brestel was connected to a shooting and assault that happened July 31 at the Paradise City club south of Elm Creek.
North Platte man accused of breaking into home, stealing chips
On September 19, 2022, at 5:11 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of residential break in the area of Homestead Road and U.S. Highway 30. A female caller reported a male subject entered her building talking to himself. At the time of the call, the female had locked herself in her office. The female advised the subject was going room to room, rummaging through stuff.
Post Podcast: North Platte Chamber president on Sustainable Beef, , Big Idea NP, recreation upgrades
Scott was joined by North Platte Chamber and DEVCO President/CEO Gary Person to talk about the latest on Sustainable Beef, the Hershey Rail Park, proposed recreation upgrades and more.
Investigators say man acted in self-defense in shooting at North Platte motel
On Sept. 17, at 11:28 p.m., the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a gunshot victim at the Welcome Inn on U.S. Highway 30, just west of North Platte. Additionally, the report indicated the person who shot the individual was still on the scene. Deputies and North Platte...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0