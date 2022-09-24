SUTHERLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man after clocking his speed at 132 mph on Interstate 80 in Lincoln County. NSP said they received a report of a Dodge Challenger driving well over 100 mph in a reckless manner on I-80 in Dawson County on Sept. 24. A trooper reportedly located the Challenger in Lincoln County and got an official speed of the vehicle at 132 mph.

