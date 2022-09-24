Read full article on original website
LSU Football vs. Tennessee Kickoff, TV Network Announced
BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Oct. 8 game against Tennessee will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN, the Southeastern Conference and its network television partners announced on Monday. Prior to playing host to Tennessee, LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) will travel to The Plains to...
Women’s Basketball Holds First Official Team Practice
BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball team held their first official practice ahead of the 2022-23 season Monday in front of nearly 500 LSU fans on the main floor of the PMAC. LSU is set to begin its season on November 7 when it...
LSU Men’s and Women’s Basketball Announce Geaux Mad on October 7
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s and women’s basketball programs have announced Geaux Mad on the evening of October 7 at 6 p.m. CT, one month before both programs are set to begin their 2022-23 campaigns. Free for fans of all ages to attend, Geaux Mad will...
Matthew Douglas
Matthew has been a part of LSU’s Ticket Sales team since September of 2022. Prior to coming to LSU, he led the ticket sales team at Baylor University as the Director of Ticket Sales & Annual Giving for 3 years. At Baylor, he and his team were a part...
LSU Sixty Airs at 6 p.m. CT Sunday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Sixty, a program highlighting events and topics involving the athletics department, will air at 6 p.m. CT Sunday on the LSU Sports Radio Network. The one-hour show, hosted by Bill Franques and produced by Jeff Palermo, is a weekly production containing football game recaps and interviews with LSU personalities. The show airs on Sundays in the fall, and it may be heard statewide on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.
Brian Kelly Press Conference - Auburn
Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly press conference show, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week’s news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
Tigers Split Weekend Series at No. 15 Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The LSU volleyball fell short to No. 15 Kentucky 21-25, 30-32, 17-25 Sunday at the Memorial Coliseum to conclude the weekend series. Although LSU (8-5, 2-1 SEC) won the battle at the net with seven blocks to Kentucky’s (6-5, 1-1 SEC) six, the Tigers were outhit .330-.274 and logged 41 kills on 37 assists in the setback. LSU had one ace to UK’s seven and was out dug 30-28.
LSU Men's Golf Team Has Low 2nd Round At SEC Match Play
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s golf team soared up eight places in the standings in the second round Sunday of the SEC Match Play Tournament to stand in a tie for fifth at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia, Alabama. LSU hit on all phases of the...
Soccer Falls at Mississippi State, 3-2
STARKVILLE, Miss. – The LSU soccer team (7-2-2, 2-1-0 SEC) was defeated by the Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-0-2, 3-0-0 SEC) by a score of 3-2 on Sunday night at the MSU Soccer Field. It took only four minutes for a goal as Mississippi State’s Gwen Mummert scored a header...
LSU Sixty – 2022 Episode 4
“LSU Sixty”, a one-hour radio show, airs live on Sunday evenings during the LSU Football season from 6-7 p.m. CT. Hosted by LSU’s Bill Franques, LSU Sixty recaps the most recent football game featuring comments from LSU coaches and staff members.
Mondo Duplantis' World Record Pole Vault Ratified
BATON ROUGE, La. — Former LSU pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis’ leap of 6.21 meters (20.37 feet) in July has been ratified and is now recognized as the official world record in the event. Duplantis, competing for Sweden, set the world mark on July 24 at the World Track...
