Cherry Valentine Dies at 28
George Ward, best known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, has died according to a statement issued by his parents. Ward was a mental health nurse for England’s National Health Service before debuting on the BBC Three drag series. His drag persona, Cherry Valentine, rocketed to fame after competing in six episodes for the 2020-2021 season. Along with a statement from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, fellow contestants Bimini Bon-Boulash and Tia Kofi expressed their grief on social media.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
The 'Warm' Welcome 'Fell Flat': Meghan Markle Was 'Unresponsive' To Queen Consort Camilla's Advice When Joining Royal Family
Queen Consort Camilla's advice to Meghan Markle about the royal family fell on deaf ears, it seems. According to a recent biography about the newly appointed Queen Consort, titled Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: A Royal Survivor, which is set to hit bookshelves next month, the Duchess of Sussex was reportedly "unresponsive" to Camilla's advice when she wed Prince Harry back in May 2018, making her the newest member to join the royal family.
Camilla Asked Kate Middleton To 'Take Charlotte Away' At Queen's Funeral
Royal fans are talking about a quick moment where Camilla, Queen Consort, seemingly lost her temper with Prince William and Kate Middleton's children. The moment happened during Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, September 19th. As members of the Royal Family gathered outside of Wellington Arch to watch as...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’
King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
Chris Davidson: Former pro-surfer dies after punch outside Australian pub
Former Australian surfing star Chris Davidson has died after being punched outside a pub north of Sydney. The 45-year-old was hit in the face and fell, striking his head on the pavement, police said. He was treated at the scene but died in hospital a short time later. A man,...
Missing Doncaster cockatiel prompts unusual search tactic by owner
A pet owner who lost one of her cockatiels is carrying around its mate in a transparent backpack in an effort to lure the absent avian home. Pippy flew out of the window last month when owner Emma Jenkinson was asleep on the sofa at home in Doncaster, South Yorkshire.
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
Andrew Buchan on playing Matt Hancock in This England: ‘If it’s too raw and too soon... steer clear’
Andrew Buchan is not getting political.This is despite the actor, who played Andrew Parker Bowles in The Crown, taking on the role of Matt Hancock, alongside Kenneth Branagh’s Boris Johnson, in Sky’s This England. This impartiality is both by edict of the show’s publicity department – which has forbidden questions about politics – and the actor himself. “I’m definitely not one of those people who sits down at a dinner party and opens up the chat with political debate,” he tells me. “I’m not that guy.”Perhaps that’s not what you’d expect to hear from an actor who cut his teeth...
Medieval woman's 3D animation tells Whithorn Priory's story
Talking 3D digital reconstructions of a 14th Century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate are helping to tell the story of a south of Scotland priory. An event at Wigtown Book Festival will let people go face to face with the individuals buried at Whithorn. The animations are...
Lewes crash: Family tributes to motorcyclist Greg Moss
The family of a biker who died in a crash involving a lorry said he brought "sunshine and laughter" into their lives. Greg Moss, 35, from Newhaven, died on the A27 near Lewes last Tuesday when the Suzuki motorcycle he was riding crashed with a Scania HGV. The crash happened...
