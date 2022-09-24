ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Julianne Nicholson: ‘Blonde has been revered and brutalised and I get both sides’

As a teenager, Julianne Nicholson was a Marilyn Monroe “fangirl”. The Emmy-winning star of Mare of Easttown and the jungle thriller Monos devoured every book she could find on her. She watched her films, listened to compilation albums of her songs, had photographs of her taped up in her locker. “I was obsessed,” she recalls. “I thought she was so beautiful and tragic and kind of unknowable.” Now, a few decades later, she’s playing her mother in a movie so incendiary that everyone involved – including star Ana de Armas – has been forced to rush to its defence. Nicholson,...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Euphoria star lands next lead movie role in The Nun 2

Euphoria's Storm Reid has landed her next leading role in upcoming horror movie The Nun 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reid will star in the horror sequel, but further details about her character are currently unavailable. Reid is best known for playing Gia Bennett in Euphoria, the long-suffering little...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Nick Kroll
RadarOnline

Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ACCIDENTS
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's fireproof Targaryen mystery solved

House of the Dragon episode six spoilers follow. House of the Dragon episode six came to a scorching end when Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) took her own life by dragon fire. That is she asked her dragon Vaghar to burn her alive. After an arduous labour, Laena was unable to...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Darling#Film Star
digitalspy.com

Ellie Simmonds trolled online already

Daily Mail reports this in today’s paper . I feel sure she has the strength of character to overcome this, but she shouldn’t have to really. It also reports that viewing figures were well down at a maximum of 6.8 million. What is wrong with people? Its just...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie: Who else will Stephen kill?

Soap serial killers normally kill three before being arrested/bumped off themselves. I’ll have a guess at his wife and then someone with no relevance to him but a character that will be leaving in the next few months. Ryan maybe?. I also think that scaffolding outside No.1 has got...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?

I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Bob Odenkirk reunites with Better Call Saul co-stars on new movie

Better Call Saul fans are in for a real treat, as comedy movie The Making of Jesus Diabetes will reunite three of its actors. According to Deadline, Saul Goodman actor Bob Odenkirk has landed the part of Leo – a shifty man with a dark past – while Andrew Friedman (Mr Neff in season 4 of Saul) and Michael Naughton (Henry in the same season) are starring as reclusive brothers Seymour and Gerry Whitaker.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star responds to shock death in latest episode

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has killed off Leo Thompkins in a heated clash with Stephen Reid. The ITV soap has cemented Stephen's status as Corrie's next big villain after the feud between the two men ended in tragedy. Monday's episode saw Leo discover that Stephen is planning to...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Rihanna to Headline Super Bowl Half Time Show 2023

Rihanna has posted this to Instagram appearing to confirm her return to music. She will be headlining the Super Bowl Half Time Show in 2023. Discussion thread for the performance here and I guess start posting your dream set lists. She appeared in the studio this week. She appeared in...
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

EastEnders Episode Discussion 27.09.22 - The Scarlett PimperTell

BBC One - 19:30. Eve demands the truth from Suki, but will she admit what happened? Scarlett contemplates telling Linda the truth. Is Janine’s time with Mick finally up? Freddie goes all out to help Billy. On This Day... 2021 - Harvey gets in between Bobby and Dana, Janine...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Matt and Nadiya appreciation

Don't lambast me if one these threads already exists but I'm darned if I can find. If it does, put it down to an old fossil getting muddled. I'm a big Nardia fan and I think she and Matt look good together. Posts: 134,461. Forum Member. ✭✭✭✭. 26/09/22...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy