Welcome to our final regular-season edition of the 2022 MLB hitter rankings, otherwise known as "Aaron Judge and the Mere Mortals." St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt had been holding down our No. 1 spot for months, but while the Cardinals first baseman has faded in recent weeks, Judge has been on quite the heater and could be on the brink of joining 2012 Miguel Cabrera as the only Triple Crown winners in the past 55 years.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO