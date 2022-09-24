ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Everything to Know on MLB Playoff 2022 Races, Tiebreakers, Best Matchups, More

Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season will end in a little over a week on Oct. 5, so it's about time to get to know the playoff picture in depth. This is the part where everyone should take a deep breath, because suffice it to say, there's a heck of a lot that still needs to be determined.
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Top 10 MLB Hitters for the 2022 Season

Welcome to our final regular-season edition of the 2022 MLB hitter rankings, otherwise known as "Aaron Judge and the Mere Mortals." St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt had been holding down our No. 1 spot for months, but while the Cardinals first baseman has faded in recent weeks, Judge has been on quite the heater and could be on the brink of joining 2012 Miguel Cabrera as the only Triple Crown winners in the past 55 years.
Bleacher Report

Every WNBA Team's Biggest Need Heading into 2023

The 2022 WNBA campaign ended nine days ago, but that doesn't mean women's professional basketball has stopped. A bunch of players and coaches have continued on to perform and coach in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney. Once another champion is crowned in Australia, though, coaches and general managers will have the ability to fully take a deep breath, examine and reflect upon the league's 26th season.
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over

Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents

Although the NFL season is less than a month old, the first quarter of the fantasy campaign is almost complete. Managers should heavily consider benching or outright releasing players who have underwhelmed for three straight weeks. It’s time to start admitting that players who failed to have a noteworthy outing before October are squarely in the bust discussion and put claims in for steady producers.
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Kenny Golladay 'Has Been Great Inside the Building' amid Trade Buzz

The New York Giants could look to trade receiver Kenny Golladay if his production doesn't improve, although it would have nothing to do with his attitude, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Sources say Golladay has been great inside the building," Rapoport reported. "He does all the right things and...
