3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Man Charged With Lighting Troy Illinois House On Fire And Killing LadyMetro East Star Online NewspaperTroy, IL
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Bleacher Report
Everything to Know on MLB Playoff 2022 Races, Tiebreakers, Best Matchups, More
Major League Baseball's 2022 regular season will end in a little over a week on Oct. 5, so it's about time to get to know the playoff picture in depth. This is the part where everyone should take a deep breath, because suffice it to say, there's a heck of a lot that still needs to be determined.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Top 10 MLB Hitters for the 2022 Season
Welcome to our final regular-season edition of the 2022 MLB hitter rankings, otherwise known as "Aaron Judge and the Mere Mortals." St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt had been holding down our No. 1 spot for months, but while the Cardinals first baseman has faded in recent weeks, Judge has been on quite the heater and could be on the brink of joining 2012 Miguel Cabrera as the only Triple Crown winners in the past 55 years.
Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
It’s a celebration! St. Louis Cardinals clinic division crown with win against Milwaukee
“It’s incredible for everybody here. But we’re not done,” third baseman Nolan Arenado said.
Bleacher Report
Xander Bogaerts Hasn't Made Decision on $20M Red Sox Contract Option for 2023 Season
Despite popular belief, Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts said Tuesday that he has not made a decision on whether or not he will opt out of his $20 million player option for the 2023 season. "I have not...I have not even given any thought about that," Bogaerts said, per...
Taylor Ward ending season on high note as Angels beat Athletics
Before the Angels' 3-2 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, Taylor Ward has been on a tear in September batting .325 with an on-base-plus-slugging rate of .926.
Bleacher Report
AP: NFL Pro Bowl Changes to Skills Events, Flag Game with Peyton Manning Overseeing
The NFL Pro Bowl as we knew it is no more. According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the NFL will replace its All-Star game with a weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, which will be known as "The Pro Bowl Games." "We think there's a real...
Bleacher Report
Every WNBA Team's Biggest Need Heading into 2023
The 2022 WNBA campaign ended nine days ago, but that doesn't mean women's professional basketball has stopped. A bunch of players and coaches have continued on to perform and coach in the FIBA World Cup in Sydney. Once another champion is crowned in Australia, though, coaches and general managers will have the ability to fully take a deep breath, examine and reflect upon the league's 26th season.
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams That Already Wish They Could Have a 2022 Draft Do-Over
Throughout the 2022 NFL draft, all 32 franchises tried to maneuver their way into ideal positions and bolster their rosters. Every single move had great intentions. But the vision of many choices won't become reality. We aren't going to jump all over rookies for a few disappointing games. We eventually...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire: Khalil Herbert Headlines Must-Add Free Agents
Although the NFL season is less than a month old, the first quarter of the fantasy campaign is almost complete. Managers should heavily consider benching or outright releasing players who have underwhelmed for three straight weeks. It’s time to start admitting that players who failed to have a noteworthy outing before October are squarely in the bust discussion and put claims in for steady producers.
Bleacher Report
Bucs to Practice at Dolphins' Facility Amid Hurricane Ian; Status of Chiefs Game TBD
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly heading south to avoid the path of Hurricane Ian. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the NFC South team will evacuate Tuesday with the storm "looming" and practice at the Miami Dolphins' training facility ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The game is...
With top QBs struggling, scoring is down across NFL
With some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL struggling to produce points it was no surprise the league had one of its lowest scoring weeks
Bleacher Report
Odell Beckham Jr. Rips NFL Turf Fields After Giants' Sterling Shepard's Knee Injury
Odell Beckham Jr. questioned why all NFL stadiums don't feature grass fields after former New York Giants teammate Sterling Shepard suffered a non-contact knee injury on the MetLife Stadium turf on Monday night. Beckham is currently a free agent while recovering from a torn ACL suffered on a non-contact play...
Bleacher Report
Eli Manning Clarifies Russell Wilson Comments, Says He Wasn't Trying to Be Critical
Eli Manning didn't mean any disrespect to Russell Wilson when he mocked the Denver Broncos quarterback's contract during the ManningCast on Monday. Manning gave his viewpoint to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports:. "No, I don't think we're trying to be critical. I think we always try to support the...
Bleacher Report
Tom Brady Discusses Buccaneers Relocating to Dolphins Facility Ahead of Chiefs Game
It figures to be a tumultuous week for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady doesn't want that to be an excuse when they take the field for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Buccaneers will evacuate south on Tuesday and use the Miami...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Cole Beasley Interested Giants, Commanders, Panthers Before Bucs Contract
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley made his debut for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after joining their practice squad last week. Beasley reportedly had other options before agreeing to sign with the Bucs. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Beasley drew interest from "multiple other teams," including...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Kenny Golladay 'Has Been Great Inside the Building' amid Trade Buzz
The New York Giants could look to trade receiver Kenny Golladay if his production doesn't improve, although it would have nothing to do with his attitude, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Sources say Golladay has been great inside the building," Rapoport reported. "He does all the right things and...
