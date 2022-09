After World Championships Domination, Leon Marchand Set for Sun Devil Sophomore Spotlight. When Leon Marchand arrived in Tempe, Ariz., last fall, he had already entered the elite ranks in the 400 IM with a sub-4:10 performance at France’s Olympic Trials (a national record by more than five seconds) and an appearance in the Olympic final in Tokyo. Arizona State head coach Bob Bowman had plenty of reason to be excited about Marchand’s potential, but who could have envisioned the brilliance that Marchand would produce over the last 12 months?

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO