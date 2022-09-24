Read full article on original website
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie
Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds Mesa County trooper conducted unlawful search — again
For the second time in three months, the Colorado Supreme Court has agreed one state trooper working in Mesa County conducted an unlawful search of a vehicle in his attempt to apprehend drug traffickers. Colorado State Patrol Trooper Christian Bollen pulled over a rental Jeep on Interstate 70 for an...
lamarledger.com
Employees of Colorado county who took COVID sick time lost out on $2,000 bonuses, lawsuit says
A Colorado county’s policy to financially reward employees who didn’t take sick time off for COVID-19 during the pandemic sparked a sexual harassment brouhaha that led to the county administrator’s resignation, according to a newly filed federal lawsuit. Lacy Brown, a former employee of Archuleta County in...
Summit Daily News
Why Colorado’s Western Slope likely remains Lauren Boebert country, despite a string of controversies
CRAIG — Steam rises from the coal-fired Craig Station power plant, pickup trucks filter in and out of the Trapper Mine southwest of town and Bob Seger drifts over the radio waves. In northwest Colorado, where the mountains and foothills give way to rocky mesas, signs and banners pledging...
Is COVID-19 still in Colorado?
COVID-19 rates remain low in Colorado, even with the arrival of fall.
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’
University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
cpr.org
YIMBY in Colorado? 6 big points from Gov. Jared Polis’ interview on housing
Gov. Jared Polis’ four years in office have coincided with continued price increases for Colorado homes and rent hikes for apartments. It’s a result, in part, of a large influx of new residents and a limited supply of new housing. Looking ahead to the second term he hopes...
Colorado Senators push for U.S. Space Command in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS — Senator Michael Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper have written a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, asking to consider the cost and national security factors in regards to the review of U.S. Space Command basing. The Senators from Colorado wrote a letter Tuesday, Sept. 27 saying that it […]
yellowscene.com
Tribal breakthrough? Four states, six tribes announce first formal talks on Colorado River negotiating authority
Colorado and three other Upper Colorado River Basin states have, for the first time in history, embarked on a series of formal meetings to find a way to negotiate jointly with some of the largest owners of Colorado River water rights: tribal communities. The states, which include New Mexico, Utah,...
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
lamarledger.com
The statewide race Colorado Republicans feel most confident about
Talk to anyone running for office about why they feel confident they’ll win, and their answer will likely include that they’re a strong candidate facing a vulnerable opponent in a favorable environment. Colorado Republicans feel that way about the state treasurer’s race this year, too. But they’re banking...
coloradosun.com
Littwin: If you’re nostalgic for Colorado’s purple-state days, you should avoid recent polls
For those of you who remember fondly the halcyon days when Colorado had its all-too-brief moment as a purple swing state, a time in which all things political seemed possible, we have what looks like really bad news. In the latest polling, this from Emerson College, Jared Polis is leading...
What is ‘Swatting’ + Why It Can Get You Into Big Trouble Under Colorado Law
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead
According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
Hunter activates SOS call after cutting himself while skinning a bear in Colorado
Crews from Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) were paged to a wilderness area near Lake Granby on September 18 after receiving an SOS signal from a hunter. The hunter had reportedly cut his thigh while he was skinning a bear. "His hunting partner had bandaged the wound and stopped...
Despite new state law, Denver schools exempt from covering IVF
After a year of trying to start a family, Denver teacher Alison Yocum Johanson’s doctor told her that her next step in trying to get pregnant is in vitro fertilization. But when Yocum Johanson asked Denver Public Schools’ human resources department if her insurance plan covered IVF, she was told it does not. “It’s just too darn expensive,” an HR department staff member said in a voicemail to Yocum Johnanson that she shared...
Colorado State Patrol begins Chain Law enforcement
COLORADO — With the end of September and the start of October, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is advising that Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) drivers carry chains when driving on I-70. CSP said that all vehicles must comply with Colorado’s Chain Law and that starting in October, they will begin enforcement for CMVs at checkpoints. […]
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline
(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
coloradosun.com
Colorado schools that retired Native American mascots grapple with cultural shift
LAMAR — A steady stream of people sorted through sports jerseys piled on long tables in the Lamar High School gym recently as they searched for a coveted number — theirs, perhaps, or one worn by a son or daughter. Or their dad. Or their grandpa. The sale...
