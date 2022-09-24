ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradotimesrecorder.com

Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie

Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms

As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Ganahl Falsely Claims That Kids Are ‘Identifying as Cats … All Over Colorado & Schools Are Tolerating It’

University of Colorado Regent and Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl is the latest Republican to repeat outrageous and thoroughly debunked claims about furries in public schools. “Not many people know that we have furries in Colorado schools,” said Ganahl during a Saturday appearance on Jimmy Sengenberger’s KNUS radio show....
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Colorado Senators push for U.S. Space Command in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Senator Michael Bennet and Senator John Hickenlooper have written a letter to the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, asking to consider the cost and national security factors in regards to the review of U.S. Space Command basing. The Senators from Colorado wrote a letter Tuesday, Sept. 27 saying that it […]
COLORADO STATE
lamarledger.com

The statewide race Colorado Republicans feel most confident about

Talk to anyone running for office about why they feel confident they’ll win, and their answer will likely include that they’re a strong candidate facing a vulnerable opponent in a favorable environment. Colorado Republicans feel that way about the state treasurer’s race this year, too. But they’re banking...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
COLORADO STATE
Chalkbeat

Despite new state law, Denver schools exempt from covering IVF

After a year of trying to start a family, Denver teacher Alison Yocum Johanson’s doctor told her that her next step in trying to get pregnant is in vitro fertilization. But when Yocum Johanson asked Denver Public Schools’ human resources department if her insurance plan covered IVF, she was told it does not. “It’s just too darn expensive,” an HR department staff member said in a voicemail to Yocum Johnanson that she shared...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Colorado State Patrol begins Chain Law enforcement

COLORADO — With the end of September and the start of October, the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is advising that Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) drivers carry chains when driving on I-70. CSP said that all vehicles must comply with Colorado’s Chain Law and that starting in October, they will begin enforcement for CMVs at checkpoints. […]
COLORADO STATE
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline

(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
COLORADO STATE

