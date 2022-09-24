ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presentations on Medicare open enrollment choices offered this fall

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Free presentations for anyone interested in better understanding Medicare benefits

– Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) will sponsor free presentations for anyone interested in better understanding Medicare benefits. Information on the 2023 Medicare annual open enrollment choices will be presented:

• Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Morro Bay Senior Center

• Saturday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., at the Los Osos Library

• Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., at the Atascadero Library

• Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:30 p.m., at the San Luis Obispo Senior Center

“HICAP is offering presentations to help beneficiaries and caregivers better understand available choices during the Medicare Annual Open Enrollment period which runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7,” said Julie Posada, HICAP program manager.

HICAP offers free, unbiased Medicare information and counseling. HICAP does not sell, endorse or recommend any specific insurance products. Services are provided through the local Area Agency on Aging

For more information on HICAP presentations, contact HICAP at 1-805-928-5663 or 1-800-434-0222, email hicap@centralcoastseniors.org or visit www.CentralCoastSeniors.org.

Health
Paso Robles Daily News

A.M. Sun Solar donates $10,000 to Jack’s Helping Hand at golf tournament

– A.M. Sun Solar—the top solar system installer in San Luis Obispo County—proudly donated $10,000 this month to Jack’s Helping Hand, a Central Coast nonprofit dedicated to supporting medically fragile children and their families. A.M. Sun officials presented the funds to founders Paul and Bridget Ready at the 11th Annual Jack’s Helping Hand Golf Tournament on Friday, Sept. 16 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
esterobaynews.com

November Election to See Many Non-Races

Dawn Addis and Vicki Nohrdren will face off for the State. Assembly seat in the Nov. 8 General Election. Local election lineups are set now, as the home stretch begins to the Nov. 8 General Election, on a ballot with many uncontested races. Most residents of the Estero Bay Area...
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Mary Trimble, 65

– Mary Elizabeth Trimble, 65, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2022, in Atascadero. She was born to the late Donald and Ida Trimble in Dayton, Ohio, on Sept. 21, 1956. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Trimble. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Carl Trimble (Sandra), Connie Murphy (Timothy), James Trimble, Alberta Ann Shade, Mark Trimble, Susan Martinez Beebe (Robert), Henry Trimble (Debbie); and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Sept. 18-20

Richard Lane Bruton, age 88, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 20. He was born Feb. 17, 1934. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery. Erik Segaurd Forsman II, age 79, of Paso Robles, passed away on Monday, Sept. 19. He was born Oct. 26, 1942. In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
