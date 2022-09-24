Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Suspected Murfreesboro Walmart Thief Brandishes Knife on Escape
Detectives are attempting to identify the individual who entered the Walmart at 2900 S. Rutherford Blvd. allegedly concealed items and left the store without paying on Sept. 23. As the man was exiting the store, a lost prevention employee approached him to retrieve the stolen items. At that time, the...
WSMV
‘No aiming, just reckless’; Video reveals new details in shooting investigation
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nest security camera captured the moment an armed man was shot several times at a Murfreesboro apartment complex Sunday afternoon. The video shows a man approaching a parked car and pulling out a pistol. He is then seen running away as the driver fires several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.
Suspect sought after East Nashville gas station burglary
The burglary happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Citgo market located at 500 Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
wgnsradio.com
Missing / Runaway Teen Report Filed by Murfreesboro Family - Child Last Seen at Siegel High School
(MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
WSMV
Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
DCS 'failed' mother and ten children despite repeated investigations
A NewsChannel 5 investigation reveals how the Department of Children's Services failed the ten children of a mother currently in jail for child neglect.
RELATED PEOPLE
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing into tree on I-24 in Smyrna
A man is being charged with his fifth DUI after officials say he crashed into a tree early Tuesday morning on Interstate 24 in Smyrna.
Charges against driver who disrupted Macon County parade
A driver accused of running from police by breaking through barriers along a parade route in Macon County Friday is now facing a long list of charges.
WSMV
MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Juvenile transported to hospital after shot multiple times in Edgehill Community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile was found with multiple gunshot wounds in serious condition ion 14th Ave. South on Monday, officials report. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed he was in stable condition around 5 p.m. Monday.
wgnsradio.com
Man AGAIN Accused of Making Threat Against School
(MIDDLE TN) For the second time this year in nearby Nashville, TN, an investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division detectives has led to the arrest of Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. A concerned citizen contacted police after...
Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
Cocaine seized, 2 men arrested after deputy finds box truck parked in middle of Williamson County road
A Williamson County deputy pulls up on a suspicious situation in the middle of Hillsboro Road and Berry's Chapel. It soon turns into a cocaine investigation and two men behind bars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parolee arrested shortly after break-in at Nashville business, police say
A "convicted East TN burglar" on parole was taken into custody following a Nashville break-in Friday night, according to authorities.
WSMV
Nashville mom speaks out after two sons killed in attempted robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville mother spoke just days after two armed men entered her home and shot and killed her two teenage sons and injured other members of her family. Two of Shakia Sherrell’s sons, Zacquez, 18, and Tavarious, 15, died as a result of the shooting. In...
Vehicle theft suspect shot by armed citizen
The vehicle came to a stop in the westbound lanes on I-40 near the Donelson Pike exit around 6 a.m.
Audit Requested by New Warren County Sheriff Finds Irregularities; Coffee Co. DA’s office to Investigate
31st District Attorney General Chris Stanford said an audit requested by the Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr. On Target News spoke with Matheny and he said his department found irregularities in logging of evidence and said there were potential legal implications in a large number of criminal cases. Due...
Comments / 6