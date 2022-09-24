ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Police Want to Speak with Driver of Chrysler 200 After Man Shot Multiple Times on Sunday

UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Criminal Investigations Division (CID) continue to investigate a shooting where a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Sunday, Sept. 25. The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hawthorne South Apartments on Indian Park Dr. at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. Indian Park Drive is off of South Church Street, south of Warrior Drive.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Man arrested on 15-count-indictment; includes alleged murder of brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man Monday on a 15-count indictment for a shooting that left two of his family members dead. MNPD said in a tweet that 30-year-old Keno Lane was indicted for an incident that occurred in Nov. 2021 inside the 2000 block of Torbett Street. Police said Lane fired a gun that killed two of his brothers and wounded four other family members.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daniel Sosa
WSMV

MNPD identifies the three deceased victims from Friday night shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police continue investigating a shooting in Nashville that left three dead and several others injured on Friday night. The shooting occurred inside an apartment in the 2800 block of TorbettStreet around 9:45 p.m. Police said seven people were shot, and three have died from their injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
#Crime#The Walmart Superstore#Newsradio Wgns
wgnsradio.com

Man AGAIN Accused of Making Threat Against School

(MIDDLE TN) For the second time this year in nearby Nashville, TN, an investigation by the Specialized Investigations Division detectives has led to the arrest of Stephen Robertson, 31, for making threats against Tom Joy Head Start school on Lischey Avenue in East Nashville. A concerned citizen contacted police after...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
