Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
Duxbury Celebrates Halloween With 5 Festive Events!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man charged with DWI after allegedly causing rollover crash in New Hampshire
“On September 24, 2022 at approximately 8:38 PM, troopers from the New Hampshire State Police Troop A Barracks, along with emergency medical personnel from the Seabrook Fire Department, responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 95 involving two vehicles, one of which had reportedly rolled over. Upon arrival,...
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police arrest New Bedford man at Moby Dick Motel, recover stolen vehicle
“On Friday, September 23, 2022, Officer Andrew FREDETTE located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer FREDETTE arrested Douglas TORCHIA, 33, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
newbedfordguide.com
Georgetown, Massachusetts firefighters reunite with family weeks after delivering baby
“On Sunday, September 4th at 5:57am, Georgetown dispatcher Kim Kowalick took a 911 call from a Georgetown resident (who reported very calmly) that his wife was in labor. Capt. Moyer who had just arrived to start his shift and FF/EMT Agrella who was just coming off shift immediately responded with the ambulance to the resident’s home.
newbedfordguide.com
Sturbridge Fire Department responds to bus engulfed in flames on Massachusetts Turnpike
“Bus fire on the Mass pike westbound MM 79. Group 1 with the help of call back staff made a quick stop. The bus fire happened Saturday on I-90 west near Mile Marker 78.2 in Sturbridge. Thankfully the bus driver recognized the danger quickly and got all passengers off without...
newbedfordguide.com
Westport Fire Department responds to Sodom Road barn fire with animals inside
“Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning off of Sodom Road. A family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out a bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts health officials announce fifth human case of West Nile virus
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the fifth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a female in her 80s who was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County in an area already known to be at increased risk. The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area. Risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker awards $24 Million in grants to high schools, New Bedford included
“The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford’s Buttonwood Park Zoo’s white-tailed deer herd grows by three
“The Buttonwood Park Zoo, true to its long history of providing a home to non-releasable, rehabilitated wildlife, welcomed 3 female white-tailed fawns to its existing herd this summer. The three young females, or does, came to BPZOO thanks to a strong partnership with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife,...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford extends deadline of program to revive vacant properties
“Applicants Will Now Have Until December 30, 2022 To Submit Proposals. The City of New Bedford is extending the application deadline for the Vacant or Abandoned Property Rehabilitation Program from September 30, 2022 to December 30, 2022. Launched in July 2022, the program’s goal is to revitalize neighborhoods and combat...
