The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the fifth human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a female in her 80s who was likely exposed to the virus in Middlesex County in an area already known to be at increased risk. The risk of human infection with WNV is moderate to high in the Greater Boston area. Risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO