Rochester Fire Department announces passing of “figurative and literal giant of a man in the community”

newbedfordguide.com
Westport Fire Department responds to Sodom Road barn fire with animals inside
“Westport firefighters responded to a reported structure fire early Sunday morning off of Sodom Road. A family member passing by the area saw smoke coming from a large wooden barn on the property and called 911. The individual used a garden hose to put out a bulk of the flames until firefighters arrived to overhaul the area and check for extension.
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, Oct. 1, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
nationalfisherman.com
New life for a Novi lobster boat on Cape Cod
No question about it, when the Happy Trails, a 47-foot Atkinson Novi lobster boat, left Cape Codder Marine in Lynn, Mass., at the end of August for Sandwich, Mass., it was a different boat than what had arrived in March. Happy Trails belongs to Willy Ogg of Sandwich, a Cape...
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"
Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford and Massachusetts DEP take action against city’s tire recycling facilities
“MassDEP Joins City In Enforcement in the Wake of Bob’s Tire Fire. The City of New Bedford has intensified its efforts to hold tire recycling facilities across the city accountable for their impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. On July 8, one such tire recycling facility, Bob’s Tire, located on Brook...
Fairhaven Man Dies in Pool Accident
FAIRHAVEN — A 67-year-old Fairhaven man has died in what authorities say was likely an accident or medical event, after his body was pulled from his pool on Sunday morning. Spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office Gregg Miliote confirmed that Andrew Greene of Raymond Street was found dead at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.
newbedfordguide.com
Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time
“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
wgbh.org
Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment
Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
NECN
‘Something Isn't Right': After Improper Spraying of Chemical, Town Workers Report Health Problems
The NBC10 Investigators learned the Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards conducted an investigation where they concluded the Town of Belmont created conditions that placed “employees at risk of work-related injury or illness” during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the copy of an inspection report we obtained.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Baker awards $24 Million in grants to high schools, New Bedford included
“The Baker-Polito Administration today awarded $24 million in Skills Capital Grants to 14 different high schools. Each school received awards between $1 million and $2.5 million, which will enable the schools to modernize labs and significantly expand student enrollment in programs that provide career education. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
nrinow.news
Highway closures, chowder supper: Five things to know in North Smithfield this week
Driver can expect intermittent closures overnight on Route 146 on Monday, Sept. 26 and Tuesday, Sept. 27 as the Rhode Island Department of Transportation demolishes two bridges in Lincoln, on Twin River Road and Breakneck Hill Road. The work may result in slow moving traffic between 9 p.m. to 6...
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and Freedom
(Photo by Julissa Helmuth) Have you ever found a lost dog before and wanted to keep it? The main worry, in this case, would be that the dog already had an owner. Another possible concern is probably one that would never cross your mind. What if the puppy was actually an illegal to own wild animal?
Seal finally leaves Beverly pond, crawls to police station in middle of night
BEVERLY - A seal that's been hanging out in a pond in Beverly took a trip to the police station overnight and turned himself in."Shoebert," as he's been nicknamed, had been in Shoe Pond for the last week. Authorities hoped he would swim back to the ocean on his own.Instead, he crawled out of the pond early Friday morning and went to the police station - all on his own.In a Facebook post, police said he "traveled through the Cummings Center parking lot and came to the side door of the police station for some help" at 2:30 a.m."Within a...
capeandislands.org
Two Falmouth wind turbines sparked a lawsuit; now they're being demolished
Two land-based wind turbines that drew heavy criticism from their Falmouth neighbors are scheduled to be demolished this week and next. The town-owned turbines, Wind 1 and Wind 2, were installed about a decade ago at the Falmouth wastewater treatment facility. Abutting neighbor Barry Funfar, a Vietnam combat veteran who...
WCVB
Man, woman found dead on Red Line train tracks near Wollaston Station in Quincy, Massachusetts
QUINCY, Mass. — A man and a woman were found dead early Monday on train tracks near a Quincy, Massachusetts, MBTA station, officials said. The operator of a Red Line train saw the pair at 6 a.m. on the northbound track just north of Wollaston Station. Emergency personnel responded...
