To help voters in the East Lansing Public Schools district make informed decisions in the Nov. 8, 2022 election for school board, ELi reached out to the 10 candidates to seek insights into their stances on issues. Each individual was asked to respond to three questions generated from a survey of ELi readers. The survey responses showed definite trends and were easily narrowed down to the three top topics. Responses for each question were limited to 250 words and the order of responses was chosen in a random drawing. The 10 candidates, including incumbents Terah Chambers and Kath Edsall, are vying to fill four open seats. Five candidates did not submit responses: Linda Brown-Wren, Steven J. Davis, Kath Edsall, Mike Feldpausch and Tyler Allan Smith.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO