yourfortdodge.com
Community of Fort Dodge Plans to Pay It Forward Friday in Honor of Pastor Al Henderson
Knowing Pastor Al Henderson was a gift to the community of Fort Dodge. From his welcoming good morning greeting to the children at St. Paul Lutheran Church to the shoulder provided by him to those who needed him most while in grief or crisis, Pastor Al the man is missed every day.
1380kcim.com
DMACC Student Awarded A Scholarship In Memory Of Marge Knott
A current Des Moines Area Community College Carroll Campus student has been awarded a scholarship in honor of Marge Knott. Wilson Toroitich received a $500 scholarship for his schooling at DMACC. Former Carroll Campus Provost Jim Knott presented Toroitich with the scholarship. The scholarship is named after Jim’s late wife, Marge, who served as a nurse for over 40 years in the Carroll area. To learn more about scholarship opportunities, individuals can visit the DMACC website or call them at 712-792-1755. A link to their website and Facebook page can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
Gregory Perrien of Altoona formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas Center Couple Part of Franchise Owners Bringing Scooters to Perry
Scooter’s Coffee unveils its franchise owners for its newest location in Perry. Troy and Kay Bauer of Dallas Center, bought a Scooter’s Coffee location in Waukee in 2019 and they have partnered with Stan Eilers to bring the Omaha, Nebraska-based company to Perry. Kay was a nurse who stopped by Scooter’s frequently on her way to work. She says her kids joked that she loved Scooter’s so much she should buy one. Her and her husband Troy jumped on the opportunity to go into business together and bought the Waukee location.
1380kcim.com
Ronald Juergens of Scranton
Ronald Dean Juergens, age 91, of Scranton, IA, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Ramsey Village in Des Moines, IA. A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Scranton from 1- 3 P.M. followed by a private family graveside service at the Scranton Township Cemetery.
1380kcim.com
The City Of Lake View Has Entered Into A New Garbage And Recycling Contract
Lake View City Officials announce that changes are coming to residents’ garbage collection. The City of Lake View has entered into a new garbage and recycling collection contract with Rudd Sanitation. The transition goes into effect on December 1, and the City of Lake View garbage bags will not be required. Residents will be able to set out up to three 30-gallon bags or cans at each stop. The base fee for services on the resident’s monthly bill will increase to $19.50 per month when the change goes into effect. For more information, individuals can contact City Hall at 712-657-2634.
Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof
ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
KCCI.com
1 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa — One man is dead and two others are injured after a car rolled into a cornfield early Monday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Christopher Barnes, 27, of Humboldt, was killed in the crash. Joseph Holobovich, 37, and Jacob Bastian, 30, both of Humboldt, were injured.
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
1380kcim.com
Two New Stop Signs Coming To Lake City
The Lake City Council has approved the request by a resident to add a stop sign by Superior and St. Clair Streets. City officials say they were approached a month ago to add the stop signs. The council concluded they would honor the request by putting up two signs on the east and west road, St Clair Street. City officials added they would find a DOT tracking or monitoring system to gauge how bad traffic really is. The city has extra signs, so they will not need to purchase new ones. For more information on the latest stop signs, individuals can contact Lake City Hall at 712-640-6401.
Luke Bryan Gets Booed in Iowa, Turns It Into a Joke at Blake Shelton’s Expense [Watch]
Luke Bryan has a passionate, devoted fanbase that's usually game to play along with all of his onstage hijinks, but apparently, even fans as loving as Bryan's have their limits. The country superstar issued some fighting words during a stop on his Farm Tour in Boone, Iowa, on Friday (Sept....
1380kcim.com
Ret. Army Colonel Visits Local Soldier’s Grave To Honor Men Killed Under His Command On 1,700-Mile Trek
It has been nearly 15 years since Army Sgt. Adrian Hike of Ralston was killed in action in Afghanistan, and his former commanding officer is honoring his and five other soliders’ service and sacrifice with a 1,700-mile bike ride to each of their gravesites. Ret. Army Colonel Chris Kolenda launched the Fallen Hero Honor Ride over the weekend and passed through Carroll today (Tuesday) at Sgt. Hike’s gravesite in the Carroll City Cemetery. Hike was killed on Nov. 12, 2007 by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in eastern Afghanistan. Col. Kolenda says he wanted to do something special to honor and remember the men killed under his command.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 23-25, 2022
4:23am: A deputy investigated an abandoned vehicle on 220th Street and S Avenue. 7:22am: A deputy investigated a suspicious person in Rippey. 5:45pm: A deputy investigated an assault in the 1400 block of U Avenue. 8:45pm: A deputy assisted with horses out on 130th Street near X Avenue. 10:18pm: A...
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
1380kcim.com
Road Construction Set To Get Underway In Audubon County Next Week
Audubon County Residents are advised to use alternate travel routes for a road construction project slated to start next week. Construction will begin on Thursday, September 29, and is expected to wrap up on Monday, October 31. Work will be done on Lark Avenue between 170th street, and the intersection of Lark Ave. and Mockingbird Ave. will be close to traffic. The road will remain closed until realignment with the new bridge is completed. Residential access along this stretch will come from the east. Individuals wanting more information are asked to contact the Audubon County Road department. Those contact points can be found included with this story on our website.
1380kcim.com
Glidden City Officials Have Changed The First And Second Readings To An Ordinance Regarding All-Terrain Vehicles
Glidden City Officials have slightly changed the first and second readings regarding all-terrain vehicles within city limits. At Monday’s meeting, the Glidden City Council addressed some slight changes to ordinance 2022-01, and city Administrator Brooke Peterson says not much has changed. Peterson adds a golf cart does not qualify...
