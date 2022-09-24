It has been nearly 15 years since Army Sgt. Adrian Hike of Ralston was killed in action in Afghanistan, and his former commanding officer is honoring his and five other soliders’ service and sacrifice with a 1,700-mile bike ride to each of their gravesites. Ret. Army Colonel Chris Kolenda launched the Fallen Hero Honor Ride over the weekend and passed through Carroll today (Tuesday) at Sgt. Hike’s gravesite in the Carroll City Cemetery. Hike was killed on Nov. 12, 2007 by an improvised explosive device while on patrol in eastern Afghanistan. Col. Kolenda says he wanted to do something special to honor and remember the men killed under his command.

CARROLL, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO