The Independent

11 best play mats for babies to enjoy safe and happy tummy time

As any parent knows, one of the first things you do when you find out you’re expecting is prepare to babyproof the house. Be that gates on the stairs, or mats on the floor, every surface needs to be soft and safe for your little one.Years ago that might have meant garish and mismatched products, that didn’t necessarily match up with the decor of your house. But now we’re seeing a wave of far cooler baby brands come on the market that are as practical and safe as they are pleasing to the eye.We’ve become particularly intrigued by the range...
The Independent

8 best baby monitors for peace of mind while your little one sleeps, from video to audio models

For the first few months of your baby’s life, it may feel that you’re completely attached at the hip to them. With contact naps aplenty and no real routine in place, those newborn days are a joy of closeness.Over time though, as your baby settles into more of a consistent routine and (let’s be honest) you’re ready to reclaim a little more of your evening back, it’s probably time to start thinking about a baby monitor. A good baby camera or monitor will leave you feeling confident that you can see and hear your baby well, while not in the...
