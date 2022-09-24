Gameday central: Michigan football vs. Maryland

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday afternoon to open up the Big Ten season. Here is everything you need to get ready for kickoff.

Game time, TV channel, how to watch: Michigan football vs. Maryland Terrapins

Venue: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)

Kickoff: 12:10 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app

On The Call: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color), Jenny Taft (sideline)

Radio: LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network, anchored by WWJ 950 AM in the Detroit area, with Doug Karsch (play-by-play), Jon Jansen (color) and Jason Avant (sideline) on the call. Karsch and Jansen are regular contributors to TheWolverine.com. Click here for the full list of radio affiliates to find the station in your area. The radio broadcast can also be streamed through MGoBlue.com.

Series Facts: This will be the 11th meeting between Michigan and Maryland. U-M holds a 9-1 series lead and have won six of the seven games played as Big Ten East Division foes. Michigan’s one loss in the series came in 2014, a 23-16 defeat in their initial Big Ten matchup. Previously, U-M won its three non-conference matchups against the Terps in 1985, 1989 and 1990. Last season, the Wolverines won by a score of 59-18.

Betting line: Michigan vs. Maryland

Michigan is a 17-point favorite over Maryland, with the total points over/under set at 64.5.

U-M is 2-1 against the spread (ATS) this season and 13-4 since the beginning of the 2021 season, the best mark in college football. Maryland is also 2-1 ATS this year.

TheWolverine.com predictions

Chris Balas: U-M 48, Maryland 20 (U-M -17, u64.5)

John Borton: U-M 38, Maryland 17 (U-M -17, u64.5)

Clayton Sayfie: U-M 42, Maryland 31 (Maryland +17, o64.5)

Anthony Broome: U-M 45, Maryland 20 (U-M -17, o64.5)

Doug Karsch: U-M 38, Maryland 23 (Maryland +17, u64.5)

Doug Skene: U-M 38, Maryland 17 (U-M -17, u64.5)

Weather report: Ann Arbor forecast

Weather.com projects it to be 56 degrees and cloudy with a 16-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the south at 6 MPH at noon ET. It’s expected to rise to 63 degrees by 4 p.m.

For tailgating purposes, the site projects it to be 52 degrees with a 17-percent chance of rain at 9 a.m.

Michigan pregame reading

• Previewing Michigan vs. Maryland with a Terrapins insider

• Keys to the Game: U-M football vs. Maryland

• Staff predictions: Michigan football vs. Maryland

• Michigan football injury report, depth chart heading into Maryland

• INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan injuries, backup QB, more

• Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Big Ten opener against Maryland

• Tale of the tape: Sizing up Michigan football vs. Maryland

• Five impact players to watch: Michigan football vs. Maryland

Pregame watching

Pregame listening