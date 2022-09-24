ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick Douglass blanks Scott County in Kroger KSR Game of the Week

By Daniel Hager
 3 days ago
Steven Peake/KSR

The “KSR Curse” has seemingly made its way to the Kroger KSR Games of the Week this season.

Frederick Douglass’ 41-0 drumming of Scott County Friday night cemented the sixth blowout in the sixth edition of the game this season. The Broncos victory was the second largest win in the Kroger KSR Game of the Week this season, falling two points shy of Breathitt County’s 43-0 win over Magoffin County in Week One. This game was never even close. The Broncos have now won six consecutive matchups over the Cardinals and haven’t lost to them since 2018.

After going three and out on their first possession, the Broncos were done messing around. Junior quarterback Cole Carpenter hit senior receiver Tylon Webb in stride for a 70-yard bomb to set the tone for the rest of the game.

After this huge play, all hope was lost for Scott County. After going three and out again, senior Cameron Dunn returned the punt for six more. Following four more rushing touchdowns from senior Davaun Hart (who ran for two), Ball State commit T.J. Horton and Kentucky commit Ty Bryant, the Broncos would wrap up a 41-0 victory over the team they call “The Team Up North.”

Broncos Reach Impressive Milestone

Frederick Douglass’ victory at Scott County Friday night was the school’s 61st victory in only their sixth year of operation. This is good for an average of around ten wins per season, and we’re only halfway through the sixth and current season.

“Having 60 victories accumulated so far speaks volumes to the level of coaches and the level of student athletes,” said proud Principal Lester Diaz. “My kids, I love them. They behave. They go to class. There are 120 football players on that campus that do what they’re supposed to do, when they’re supposed to do it, how they’re supposed to do it. That level of detail and that level of focus resonates both on the field and the classroom.”

“Alot of people have put a lot of hard work into this program since 2017,” coach Nathan McPeek said after his team’s victory. “To help start a program with some coaches that are still here is a pretty cool thing. We’ve had some really good players. We work them very hard, and we try to get them as coached up as best as we can.”

Former Douglass Broncos Making Waves in College Football

Douglass having some really good players is an understatement. They’ve had some really great players.

The Frederick Douglass pipeline of football talent boasts some pretty impressive names from the past couple of years. Current Kentucky Football players Dane Key, Jager Burton & Dekel Crowdus all played high school ball 15 minutes away from Kroger Field at The Farm. Other high-profile names such as Walker Parks (Clemson), Devin Neal (Baylor), and Cameron Jones (Cincinnati) all emulated from Frederick Douglass High.

Coach McPeek says that changing players lives and helping them get to that next level is his #1 goal. “That’s more important to me than state championships. Obviously state titles are what’s expected now, but what I tell my team is that not everyone can play in this program and not everyone can coach in this program. It’s a pressure program, and pressure makes diamonds. I like high expectations, and our players understand that.”

The Bronco pipeline keeps pushing out major talent, as this year’s senior class features two SEC football commits in Jamarrion Harkless (Auburn) and Ty Bryant (Kentucky).

Kentucky commit Ty Bryant praises Kentucky Coaching Staff

After receiving offers from other schools such as Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati and Louisville, Ty Bryant committed to the University of Kentucky last August. When he signs his letter of intent in the coming months, he’ll join Dane Key in becoming the second Wildcat legacy to player to come from Frederick Douglass. Bryant’s father, Cisco Bryant, played at Kentucky under coach Jerry Claiborne from 1983-1985.

When speaking on how often the Kentucky football staff reaches out to him, Bryant answered, “A lot. I love it. The communication is nonstop, about twice every week and once on gameday.”

Ty will be attending the Northern Illinois game Saturday night.

“Me and the other commits are all in a group chat, so we send possible recruits around. We’re still looking for more of course.” Bryant is the 12th-rated recruit in Kentucky Football’s Class of 2023.

Frederick Douglass moves to 6-0 and will play Grant County at home next week, while Scott County drops to 4-1 and will play Great Crossing in the Battle of Georgetown.

Past Kroger KSR Game of the Weeks:

