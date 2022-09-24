Read full article on original website
Related
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
One dead, one wounded following shooting near Skid Row
Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Skid Row area of Downtown Los Angeles. The shooting reportedly occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening near 9th Street and San Julian Street. Responding Los Angeles Police Department officers found one person, a man in his 20s, dead at the scene. They couldn't locate the second victim, who appears to have left the area following the shooting. They are searching for a suspect, a man in his 30s, who fled the scene. Officers were investigating whether the incident was gang-related.
State Trooper Tased Man Who Later Died for More Than a Minute, Bodycam Shows
Newly released bodycam and dashcam footage shows Connecticut state troopers using a stun gun on Ryan Marzi for over a minute straight the night of Aug. 24, four days before he would unexpectedly die in his sleep. State troopers Desmond Stimson and Jessie Rainville were responding to a domestic violence incident in Canterbury in which Marzi was alleged to have damaged a victim’s cellphone and was refusing to let her leave the property. In a graphic video released by state police, Marzi cries out multiple times that he is unable to turn over onto his stomach to comply with the officers’ demands while the Taser buzzes in the background until Stimson tells Rainville “enough of that.” Marzi was taken to a hospital for evaluation before he was charged with assault in the third degree and interfering with an officer, according to a police statement. State police are conducting an internal investigation into Marzi’s death.Read it at Associated Press
Comments / 0