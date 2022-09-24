Bo Nickal is (finally) headed to the UFC after picking up the second-fastest finish of the DWCS Season 6 finale on Tuesday night. Nickal’s trip to the UFC was likely a forgone conclusion given his first performance, a quick finish that helped promotion president Dana White get some additional shine on his talent-development network. But Nickal needed just 52 seconds to tap his opponent, Donovan Beard, and the triangle he rolled for was the third finish he attempted in the short time he spent in the small octagon at UFC APEX. First it was an overhand left, then it was a guillotine choke, and then it was the triangle choke that left Donovan – and the audience – wondering what just happened.

UFC ・ 1 HOUR AGO