Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather bodyguard Jizzy Mack knocked out by Kouzi in third round at Super Rizin
Jizzy Mack, the bodyguard of Floyd Mayweather, gassed after the second round of his bout with K-1 kickboxing vet Kouzi and was knocked out in the third round. At 42 pounds heavier than his experienced opponent, Mack, also known as Ray Sadeghi, tried to use his heft to avoid the inevitable as he held the head and clinched for dear life.
MMA Fighting
Video: Floyd Mayweather stops Mikuru Asakura at end of second round in Super Rizin main event
Floyd Mayweather caught a few punches from Mikuru Asakura in Super Rizin’s headliner. But in the end, his speed and power were too much for the MMA veteran, and a two-punch combo brought the TKO at the end of the second. “I’m just happy to be here, thanks again,”...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
UFC 281 poster released featuring Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira, Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler, more
Israel Adesanya headlines one of the most anticipated cards of the year. The UFC middleweight champion is set to take on longtime rival Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at the fabled Madison Square Garden arena in New York. Adesanya and Pereira have history together dating back to their days as professional kickboxers, with Pereira going 2-0 over Adesanya in their series, capped off by a highlight-reel knockout in the 2017 rematch.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Roundtable: Is Jose Aldo the greatest fighter of all-time?
Few would question the greatness of Jose Aldo. Where he ranks on the list of all-time greats is another debate entirely. This past weekend, the UFC’s longest-reigning featherweight champion and top-10 bantamweight contender announced his retirement from MMA competition, ending an 18-year career that included 11 championship bout victories, an absurd 25 wins in his first 26 pro outings, and wins over countless marquee names including Urijah Faber, Frankie Edgar, and Chad Mendes.
MMA Fighting
Fight Music Show 2 Results: Cyborg vs. Silva
MMA Fighting has Fight Music Show 2 results for the Cyborg vs. Silva event Sunday evening from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the co-main event, Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva. Silva is 17-21 overall and has lost eight straight fights.
MMA Fighting
Tyron Woodley reveals how he went from filming ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5 directly to his rematch against Jake Paul
When Tyron Woodley got the call that he was joining the cast for Cobra Kai season 5, it was a dream come true. The former UFC welterweight champion, who had been acting in numerous high-profile projects while still active in his fight career, actually got involved in martial arts largely thanks to the inspiration he received watching The Karate Kid when he was growing up. To end up landing a role in the hugely popular follow up TV series on Netflix felt like Woodley was coming full circle with his career.
MMA Fighting
Aspen Ladd released from UFC roster following latest weight miss
Aspen Ladd has been released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. UFC officials confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The 27-year-old fighter is coming off back-to-back losses to Raquel Pennington and Norma Dumont, but her release comes after she failed to make weight for a recently scheduled fight against Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg wins decision over Simone Silva in boxing debut
Cris Cyborg worked eight rounds to win a decision over Simone Silva in her first time in a boxing ring Sunday at Fight Music Show 2 in Curitiba, Brazil. The reigning Bellator featherweight champion, Cyborg holds 20 knockouts in 26 MMA wins en route to title wins in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC, and was expected to walk through Silva in the squared circle, especially with “Cat Woman” still serving a 60-day medical suspension after losing via knockout in Texas this past August.
MMA Fighting
Robert Whittaker says third Israel Adesanya fight will ‘definitely’ happen, clarifies ‘most dangerous man’ comment
Robert Whittaker isn’t done chasing Israel Adesanya. “The Reaper” lost in a middleweight championship rematch to Adesanya at UFC 271 this past February, but bounced back in a big way at UFC Paris with a one-sided unanimous decision win over top contender Marvin Vettori. It was the 13th win in his past 15 fights for Whittaker — currently No. 2 at 185 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — whose only losses during that stretch have come to “The Last Stylebender.”
MMA Fighting
Edson Barboza injured, out of UFC Vegas 63 fight with Ilia Topuria
Edson Barboza is out of his UFC Vegas 63 co-main clash with Ilia Topuria with a right knee injury, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting. It’s still unclear if Topuria will remain on the Oct. 29 card against a new opponent. Barboza (22-11) was looking...
MMA Fighting
Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim added to UFC 283 in Brazil
Mounir Lazzez and Gabriel Bonfim are set to meet at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting after Bonfim announced the match-up on his social media. Lazzez (11-2) won a decision over short-notice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMA Fighting
Hot Tweets: Jose Aldo’s five greatest performances and the future for Raul Rosas Jr.
It’s a rare weekend off from a major UFC event but that doesn’t mean we’re lacking for major news, the biggest of which is the retirement of Jose Aldo. I know there’s already been a ton of Aldo content this week, but as one of my favorite fighters of all time, I’m still going to wax poetic on the man for the bulk of this edition of Hot Tweets. Then I’ll close with a couple of Contender Series questions.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: Title shot justified after Dominick Cruz finish, but Henry Cejudo can ‘get it’
Marlon Vera believes he could get a title fight next. In August, Vera scored the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dominick Cruz in the main event of UFC San Diego. The win was Vera’s fourth in a row and put him on the precipice of a title shot in the stacked 135-pound division — and according to “Chito” it could have been enough to seal the deal.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What should headline UFC 282 and UFC 283?
With glaring holes in the main event slots for December’s UFC 282 and January’s UFC 283 events currently, what fights could fill those slots — especially with so much lack of clarity in the heavyweight division?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s...
MMA Fighting
DWCS Season 6, Week 10 results: Bo Nickal needs 52 seconds to finish opponent, leads 5-contract night
Bo Nickal is (finally) headed to the UFC after picking up the second-fastest finish of the DWCS Season 6 finale on Tuesday night. Nickal’s trip to the UFC was likely a forgone conclusion given his first performance, a quick finish that helped promotion president Dana White get some additional shine on his talent-development network. But Nickal needed just 52 seconds to tap his opponent, Donovan Beard, and the triangle he rolled for was the third finish he attempted in the short time he spent in the small octagon at UFC APEX. First it was an overhand left, then it was a guillotine choke, and then it was the triangle choke that left Donovan – and the audience – wondering what just happened.
MMA Fighting
Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul, Dana White responds: ‘Let’s not get crazy here’
After a second win on DWCS that was even faster than the first one, it was hard not to imagine Bo Nickal doing very well against the UFC’s best welterweights. Khamzat Chimaev’s name was tossed about at the broadcast table at UFC APEX. Fresh off a 52-second stoppage...
MMA Fighting
Report: Eddie Hearn files $100M defamation lawsuit against Jake Paul after fight fixing allegations
Eddie Hearn has a potentially expensive reminder for Jake Paul to watch what he says. TMZ reported that Hearn filed a lawsuit on Friday, accusing Paul of defamation following Paul’s recent comments claiming that judge Glenn Feldman “is getting paid money” to score bouts in favor of Hearn’s fighters, namely Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua. The Matchroom Boxing promoter threatened legal action earlier this week and is now suing Paul to the tune of over $100 million in damages according to Hearn’s attorney, Frank Salzano.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Moraes returns from retirement to face Shane Burgos on PFL Finale card
One-time UFC title challenger Marlon Moraes is officially returning from retirement to ink a deal to join the roster at the PFL and he already has his first opponent. Moraes is expected to clash with fellow UFC veteran Shane Burgos in a featured featherweight fight on the upcoming PFL Finale card that will take place on Nov. 25, A location for the card has not been determined yet.
MMA Fighting
RIZIN 28 videos, results: Kyoji Horiguchi sleeps ‘Kintaro’ with arm-triangle choke
Former RIZIN and Bellator bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi returned to Japan with a bang Sunday, choking out “Kintaro” Yuto Hokamura in the main event of RIZIN 38 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Horiguchi hadn’t fought in his native country since a first-round knockout to...
Comments / 0