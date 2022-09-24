ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Artificial intelligence reduces a 100,000-equation quantum physics problem to only four equations

Using artificial intelligence, physicists have compressed a daunting quantum problem that until now required 100,000 equations into a bite-size task of as few as four equations—all without sacrificing accuracy. The work, published in the September 23 issue of Physical Review Letters, could revolutionize how scientists investigate systems containing many interacting electrons. Moreover, if scalable to other problems, the approach could potentially aid in the design of materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity or utility for clean energy generation.
COMPUTERS
CoinDesk

Best Universities for Blockchain 2022: Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Offering an education that focuses on technology and natural sciences, the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) trains 75% of the nation’s master’s candidates in technology. The research institution had a 2021 budget of 10 billion Norwegian krone (nearly US$1 billion), one-quarter of which is externally funded, and offers 339 study programs.
COLLEGES
CoinTelegraph

Q&A: Why cross-chain messaging matters

Cross-chain messaging ensures blockchains can talk to one another, reducing fragmentation in this fast-moving industry. Zhaojun, co-founder of Multichain, tells us why it matters — and what could happen to networks that fail to embrace this "revolutionary headwind." 1. Hello! Why is cross-chain messaging so necessary?. As we can...
INTERNET
CoinTelegraph

Wintermute inside job theory 'not convincing enough' —BlockSec

Blockchain security firm BlockSec has debunked a conspiracy theory alleging the $160 million Wintermute hack was an inside job, noting that the evidence used for allegations is “not convincing enough." Earlier this week cyber sleuth James Edwards published a report alleging that the Wintermute smart contract exploit was likely...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Web3
CoinTelegraph

1M Aussies will enter crypto over the next 12 months — Swyftx survey

Approximately one million Australians will purchase cryptocurrency for the first time over the next 12 months — bringing total crypto ownership in the country to over five million — according to a newly released survey. The findings came from Australian crypto exchange Swyftx's second Annual Australian Crypto Survey,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Longevity
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Joel Eisenberg

Science Claims to Have Solved the Mystery of Consciousness

One of science’s most enduring questions has been answered, according to two researchers. This article is based on accredited medical, science, and media reports. Disclaimer: I am not a scientist. I will share knowledge but will offer no personal opinion on this matter herein.
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a mineral that’s even stronger than diamond

Scientists have discovered a mineral stronger than a diamond called lonsdaleite. The mineral, which has been theorized about for years, was recently found in Africa after meteorites landed in the region. It’s also believed to exist on Earth in some form, though scientists are unsure how much is available on our planet.
SCIENCE
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Benzinga

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
u.today

If Ripple Wins Against SEC, Entire Crypto Industry Goes Parabolic: David Gokhshtein

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Innovation will drive NFT adoption despite mainstream presence — NFTGo founder

The presence of big players in the nonfungible token (NFT) market might evangelize newbies, but they do not lead to mass adoption or innovation, claimed Tony Ling, co-founder of NFTGo, in a conversation with Cointelegraph. Major developments, such as Adobe’s acquisition of Figma, could impact creators per the combination of...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

Sushi Deploys to Kava, Debuting Major UI Overhaul

San Francisco, United States, September 27, Chainwire – Sushi completes deployment to the Kava blockchain with a liquidity pool eligible for KAVA and SUSHI token rewards. Earlier this year, Kava shook up the L1 industry with its Ethereum Co-Chain launch, sparking the fastest growth of protocols on any blockchain in 2022. Today, tier-1 DeFi protocol Sushi combines its deployment to Kava with an up to $7M matching rewards plan alongside their elegantly redesigned Sushi 2.0 user interface.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy