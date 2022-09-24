ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayweather says Japanese fans will 'see the old pretty boy'

By YURI KAGEYAMA
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

The undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. says Japanese fans will be able to “see a glimpse of the old pretty boy” when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday.

The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday he is in good condition for the bout with 30-year-old Asakura, a mixed martial artist specialist who is making his boxing debut at the Saitama Super Arena north of Tokyo.

There are no weight restrictions for the bout. “It's all about having fun,” said Mayweather, who has a perfect 50-0 record.

His long-time Filipino rival Pacquiao, a champion in eight weight divisions, also appeared at Saturday's press conference.

Asakura, who usually weighs about 165 pounds, is more Mayweather’s size than the last opponent the American great met in Japan three years ago.

Mayweather floored kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, a bantamweight who fights at around 120 pounds, three times as he scored a first-round win in another exhibition bout.

“I don’t care if my face gets punched out,” Asakura said Friday. “I think he underestimates me so please tell him it’s not going to be as easy as he thinks.”

Mayweather said he doesn’t need money and is doing exhibitions to travel and meet new people.

Ringside seats are going for as much as 1 million yen ($7,000) and the event has several pay-per-view deals.

