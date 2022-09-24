ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa vs Argentina LIVE: Rugby Championship result as Springboks win but miss out on title

By Luke Baker
The Independent
 3 days ago

New Zealand were crowned Rugby Championship winners after South Africa fell short of an imposing target to snatch the title away from the All Blacks.

The All Blacks’ big 40-14 victory over Wallabies earlier on Saturday meant that the Springboks had to beat Argentina by 40 points to snatch the title away from New Zealand.

They fought valiantly in Durban but only managed a 38-21 victory as they missed a number of chances throughout the game and the Pumas hit back strongly in the second half.

It means the All Blacks retain the title they won last year, as the Springboks finish second in the table - level on points with New Zealand but crucially trailing in the points difference stakes.

